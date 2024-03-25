Dragon’s Dogma 2: Can you find out where you found your first Seeker Token?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you one day encounter the mighty Sphinx, who tasks you with solving timed riddles—one of which requires you to return to the location of your first Seeker Token within a set time limit.

Recommended Videos

Considering over 400 Seeker Token locations are spread across Dragon’s Dogma 2’s colossal world, remembering where you found your first one is always tricky. You might have come across your first Seeker Token early in Melve, or god forbid it was in a cave in the middle of nowhere you must travel hours to reach again.

So, is there a better way to find the location without relying on luck? Well, sorry to disappoint you.

How to find your first Seeker Token location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Token arises. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you cannot find the location of your first Seeker Token discovery. The answer is tied purely to your memory. We advise anyone playing to make a note or take a screenshot of where they found it.

You might find this news particularly challenging when you come across the Sphinx, hidden in a cave called the Mountain Shrine, which you can find west of Vernworth. You are asked a question during the Riddle of Rumination.

When you do eventually remember where the Seeker’s Token was, you can discover a new item there called the Finder’s Token, which needs to be taken back to the Phinx within seven in-game days, which doesn’t leave you a lot of time if your first Seeker’s Token is a few Oxcart trips away.

If your Seeker’s Token is far away, try not to sleep or use an Oxcart because they are slow and only waste the precious days you have. Passing time is also a no-go. If anything, you need to use any Ferrystones to instantly be whisked away to where you need to be at a moment’s notice. Now is not the time to be conservative.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more