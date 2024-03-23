Dragon’s Dogma 2: 5 hilarious player-made Pawns in DD2

Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are a core part of the game, and the player has all the agency to create and tailor their pawn’s looks and skills to their liking.

However, some just want to troll and create trolls, and the community had a field day with the character creator before and after the game’s release. Here are the most hilarious pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Most ridiculous player-made pawns

5. The Asmongold Pawn (Bald version)

Asmongold’s fans really know how to troll him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bald Asmongold meme is one of the most prominent jokes in his community, so it is only natural someone would make him so in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Asmongold’s Pawn looks uncanny and is a hilarious recreation of the popular streamer who was also supposed to have an official Pawn in the game.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog Pawn

Popular characters always find a way to creep into the latest fad so long as it has a character creator. And, DD2‘s being so robust, we even got a somewhat faithful Sonic the Hedgehog Pawn in the game. Though this is more of a humanoid lion than a hedgehog and has harrowing locks and skin, which are sure to haunt my dreams, it’s still a solid and hilarious Pawn.

3. Sam from The Lord of the Rings

There is no character in literature or film as trustworthy and loyal as one Samwise Gamgee. And this Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn based on him, created by Reddit user Pearseb96, is probably as close to a perfect Pawn as you’re going to get. He’ll undoubtedly follow you to the end of the Earth and willingly give his life to protect your legacy and prophesized life as the Arisen.

2. xQC Pawn

What the hell is even this? Image via u/BuckmeisterB

Like Asmongold, xQc also found himself at the receiving end as his fanbase. User BuckmeisterB shared their creation on Reddit, claiming it was an “attempt at creating xQc in DD2.” Baring one tooth, a dry mouth, and a face not even a mother could love, this Pawn is likely the ugliest we’ll ever see in DD2. But players always find a way to make things worse.

1. Failed Yoda

This Pawn looks like a combination of Michael Myers and Yoda. Image via X

Made by an X (formerly Twitter) user, this is supposed to be a recreation of the old Jedi master, Yoda. However, to me, it looks like Michael Myers from Halloween painted his mask green and put it on before rampaging through a neighborhood. It just feels so haunting to look at with those empty eyes.

