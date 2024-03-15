Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are already making Asmongold Pawns, and they’re hideous

Dragons Dogma 2 boasts a phenomenal character creation module, and of course they immediately went for making recreations of popular figures like Asmongold. The pawns look exactly as you’d imagine: outright uncanny, but there are also a few diamonds in the rough.

In a March 15 stream, Twitch top-dog Asmongold covered his fans’ creations in Dragons Dogma 2, whose robust character creator allows you to make basically anything you can think of. True to form, his fans made some of the most uncanny stuff imaginable, mostly inspired by popular memes like Asmongold’s balding. Bald Asmongold also featured in a fan-made Souls game inspired by the streamer, and the Dragon’s Dogma 2 pawns only adds to the increasing tally of his presence in Souls-like titles.

The similarities are… uncanny. Image via Asmongold

Asmongold wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of fan-made creations. His father, known in the community as AsmonDad, was recreated in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with Asmongold surprised by the pawn’s accuracy. And if you were to put the in-game and real-life versions of AsmonDad side by side, it’d be hard to tell the difference. Just goes to show how much care the developers put into the character creation module, which is now available to download so you can make all the pawns you want before the game drops.

AsmonDad looking his best in the magical realms of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Image via Asmongold

Though the first was uncanny and the second true to life, Asmongold’s fellow streamer xQc wasn’t exactly blessed by the streamer’s fandom. Recreated in the most hideous, chat-approved way, xQc looks more like a Nosferatu from Vampire: The Masquerade than anything else.

Yeah, not exactly a graceful look. Image via Asmongold

With how extensive the game’s character creator is, it’s only a matter of time before we see everything and everyone showing up around all the corners of the internet. Some characters, like Paul Atreides from Dune, are already making rounds, and God only knows what other man-made horrors (or beauties) will crop up next.

