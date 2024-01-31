Category:
Elden Ring
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game

Explore the streamer's house, but with bosses.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Jan 31, 2024
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
YouTuber Anboniwow, known primarily for his World of Warcraft content, has built a new game on Unreal Engine 5 featuring none other than Asmongold. The game was made in a mere two weeks and looks mighty impressive for a one-man gig—and it’s fully playable.

Crack Souls (yes, that’s its real name) was shown in Anboniwow’s Jan. 28 video, but it flew under the radar until the big man himself decided to react to it on stream. Anboniwow opted to make a fully playable game in only a fortnight by utilizing assets from the Unreal Engine store and making some of his own. Asmongold served not only as a cameo but as the setting of the game, whose main level is Asmongold’s house (recreated vividly) and the main boss residing in Asmongold’s basement. Now that’s real commitment and fan service.

The game plays like your usual Soulslike—third-person over-the-shoulder camera, rolling to dodge, and swinging comically large swords. The cherry on top is, of course, an excruciatingly difficult boss fight that has not one but two whole phases. It even features a cinematic of the boss (who eerily resembles Bobby Kotick) transforming into an undead skeleton king which not even the creator could defeat.

In his video, Asmongold was surprised at the level of quality Anboniwow managed in such a short timeframe and with limited resources. He called the whole thing “not awful,” which by Asmongold metrics means pretty good, or at least passable. The game is available for download in the original video and Asmongold has promised to play it on stream—and I honestly think everyone should if for no other reason but to quench their thirst for Shadow of the Erdtree with something lighthearted and comical. You just know there’s going to be lots of feels in that Elden Ring DLC.

At any rate, you can get the game for free from Anboniwow’s Google Drive link and explore Asmongold’s lair taken straight from the swamps of Yharnam.

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.