Gamers have been waiting for over a decade for Dragon’s Dogma 2, but will you need to spend more money to get the most out of Capcom’s ARPG? Here’s everything you need to know about microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

There was so much hype around the game before launch, but with performance issues marring the experience on PC, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has launched to “Mostly Negative” reviews on Steam.

It’s not just the poor performance that frustrates players, though, with many criticizing the game’s microtransaction system and claiming it’s put them off from buying it.

This is the face of players when they see the microtransactions. Image via Capcom

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have microtransactions?

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does feature microtransactions. They are available on all versions of the game, including Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

What can you buy from Dragon’s Dogma 2 microtransactions?

Currently, there are nine items you can purchase through microtransactions. These are:

Explorer’s Camping Kit

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

Art of Metamorphosis

Wakestone

1,500 Rift Crystals

Players are particularly infuriated that items like the Goal Key or Wakestones, which bring the dead back to life, are available as DLC because they are actually needed in the game. There’s also a lot of annoyance that the Art of Metamorphosis, the game’s character editor, is locked behind a paywall in the early game.

You can earn these items without buying them, but it requires putting a lot of hours into the game. The fact that Capcom is monetizing ways to skip content in the game has left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 pay-to-win?

Despite all the anger around microtransactions, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not technically pay-to-win. You can still unlock all the in-game items included in the microtransactions should you play through the game—it will just take longer.

Purchasing the DLC will help you progress quickly through the early game, making it easier. With no multiplayer aspect and nobody to get an unfair advantage over, however, we wouldn’t describe it as pay-to-win.

