Can you play Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the Steam Deck?

It’s been over a decade since Dragon’s Dogma was released, and the hype for the sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is ever-growing. While it can be played on various platforms, one platform players hope Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be playable on is the Steam Deck.

This is everything we know about whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be playable on the Steam Deck.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam Deck compatible?

It’s likely Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be playable on the Steam Deck. Image via Capcom

At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be Steam Deck compatible upon release, with the developers yet to directly comment either way.

However, given the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam page lists partial controller support for Xbox and DualShock Controllers and the fact there’s a notice that reads, “The developers recommend playing this game with a controller,” it’s very likely Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to receive a “verified” or “playable” status for the Steam Deck.

The devs recommend playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 with a controller. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam

Although there isn’t a demo to try Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Steam Deck compatibility, I have downloaded the character creator tool just to see how it functions and if there are any issues. From what I’ve experienced, the character creator tool runs very well. There were instances where I did notice the keyboard shortcuts for specific actions. However, I’d get the controller shortcuts when I moved a joystick, which isn’t a major issue, at least for me. While it’s not the complete game, it functions well and bodes well for the full game.

In terms of the minimum spec requirements, the Steam Deck does fall short regarding the CPU. So, it’s likely we’ll have to sacrifice a little in terms of quality by selecting the Performance settings to ensure smooth gameplay.

Until Dragon’s Dogma 2 finally launches on March 22, we won’t officially know if it will be verified, playable, or unverified for the Steam Deck, and we won’t know what settings we may need to adjust to ensure smooth performance… but it’s looking like good news.

For now, this is what we know about Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Steam Deck compatibility.