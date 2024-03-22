All stats and how they work in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has several stats you need to keep track of and know how they benefit your character and pawn in combat. You want to focus on specific stats depending on the type of Vocation you’re using, which means your kind of armor and abilities will change.

You can review every stat by examining your character profile while playing. You want to follow the stats for your main character but reviewing your pawn’s stats is also a good idea. Other characters will use your pawn as they play Dragon’s Dogma 2, and a better-equipped pawn makes for the best experience.

Every stat in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how they work

There are 10 stats you need to monitor in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the stats associated with your character on the status page. Your pawn’s page will look the same in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so anything you see here should also be accounted for there. There are 10 stats you want to keep track of that you can adjust based on the type of armor and weapons your character is using.

These stats relate to combat and how you perform while playing Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, you also have a Health and Stamina bar you can modify based on your Vocation and clothing. Here’s a full breakdown of your character’s stats and how they work.

Stat How it works Strength Your character’s Strength directly impacts the power of their physical attacks during combat, regardless of whether they’re using a Slashing or Striking weapon. The more Strength they have, the more damage they can do against an opponent. Defense Your character’s Defense determines how good they are at withstanding enemy physical attacks. The higher their Defense attack, the less damage they take, regardless of their Slashing and Striking resistances. Magick The Magick stat shows how strong your character’s Magickal attacks will be in combat—any magick they use during a fight benefits from this stat, allowing them to do more damage. Magick Defense The Magick Defense stat shows how resistant they are to the enemy’s Magick attacks. The higher their Magick Defense, the less damage they take from these attacks. Knockdown Power When hitting opponents, your character’s Knockdown Power shows how good they are at staggering and knocking down foes. Your character and pawns can do more damage to enemies that have fallen over. Knockdown Resistance The Knockdown Resistance stat shows your character’s ability to resist getting knocked over by an enemy attack. Slash Strength Your character’s Slashing Strength shows how strong their physical attacks are when they use a Slashing weapon. You can review if a weapon is Slashing or Striking by examining it in the equipment menu. Strike Strength Your character’s Striking Strength stat determines the strength of their physical attacks while using a Striking weapon. Similar to a Slashing weapon, head on over to your equipment page to see if your weapon is Slashing or Striking. Slash Resistance The Slashing Resistance stat shows how much your character takes reduced damage from physical attacks if an opponent uses a Slashing weapon. Strike Resistance The Striking Resistance stat shows how much your character takes reduced damage from physical attacks if an opponent uses a Striking weapon.

