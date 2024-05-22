All Dragon Age: Inquisition actors and voice cast

As is to be expected with an epic fantasy RPG such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, there are plenty of talented actors behind the huge cast of characters.

Recommended Videos

If you’re interested in finding out who voices who in Dragon Age: Inquisition, keep reading as we’re going to be looking at the voice cast behind the main characters.

Dragon Age: Inquisition full actors and voice cast list

Alix Wilton-Regan and Sumalee Montano as Female Inquistor

Will you be an American or British Inquisitor? Image via Bioware and Azeneth on Nexus Mods.

You can choose between a British and an American voice for either a male or female Inquisitor when you begin Inquisition. Wilton-Regan is the British choice, while Montano is the American choice.

Both actresses have continued to be prominent in their voice-acting work. Wilton Regan has had roles in various Assassin’s Creed games and Cyberpunk 2077 while Montano has voiced characters in Starfield, Diablo IV, and Spider-Man 2, to name a few.

Harry Haden-Paton and Jon Curry as Male Inquisitor

Opt for some Zevran roleplay with the American male Inquisitor voice. Image via Bioware.

As with the actresses for the female Inquisitor voice, American male Inquisitor Jon Curry has plenty of video game voicing experience, with roles in games such as The Last of Us: Part II, Spider-Man, and Hitman. Curry also voiced the companion Zevran in Dragon Age: Origins.

British male Inquisitor voice Harry Haden-Paton has had a few gaming roles here and there, such as in Vampyr and Marvel’s Avengers, but he is mostly a jobbing television actor in the UK, appearing in shows such as Downton Abbey and The Crown.

Corinne Kempa as Leliana

An old friend. Image via Bioware.

Kempa reprises her role as Leliana from the Dragon Age series in Inquisition, this time becoming an advisor to the Inquisitor rather than a playable companion. She has had a few voice roles here and there, but her most prominent video game role to this day is still Leliana.

Allegra Clark as Josephine

Always the diplomat Image via Bioware.

Since voicing advisor and diplomat Josephine Montilyet in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Allegra Clark has enjoyed a varied and illustrious voice-acting career. She features in a huge range of video games and anime, though my personal favorites are Dorothea and Shamir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If you’ve played the game, you’ll know how different those two characters are, making for a great example of her talent as a voice actress.

Greg Ellis as Cullen

Cullen is that one guy who always has perfect hair. Image via Bioware.

Cullen is one of the few characters to appear in all three Dragon Age games, and actor Greg Ellis has voiced him every time. Ellis has since appeared in other video game titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but he has also voiced in various cartoons such as Scooby-Doo and The Lion Guard.

Miranda Raison as Cassandra

A savage queen with a soft side. Image via Bioware.

Raison voices Seeker of Truth Cassandra Pentaghast, reprising her role from Dragon Age II. As well as voicing in games such as Elden Ring and Mass Effect, Raison has also lent her voice to television and podcast shows.

Brian Bloom as Varric

Let us romance him, you cowards. Image via Bioware.

Varric is another returning character from Dragon Age II, with Brian Bloom reprising his role as everyone’s favorite snarky dwarf. Bloom is a video game voice-acting veteran whose first gaming role was way back in 2004. He has gone on to voice in games such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the Like a Dragon series, and Call of Duty.

Gareth David-Lloyd as Solas

An egghead in every sense. Image via Bioware.

Solas is an incredibly important character in the Dragon Age series, though saying any more than that would be veering into spoiler territory. He is voiced by Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd. Though his role in Inquisition as Solas is prominent, he hasn’t done much voice acting otherwise. He is mostly a screen actor, with his best-known role being Ianto Jones in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Iron Bull

Take the Bull by the horns. Image via Bioware.

The Iron Bull is a brash and bold companion in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and he is voiced by well-known film actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Prinze Jr. is no stranger to video games, as he is a self-proclaimed gamer who also had a role in Bioware’s other major gaming series, Mass Effect, playing Lt. James Vega in Mass Effect 3. To me, though, he’ll always be Fred in the early 2000s live action Scooby-Doo movies.

Ramon Tikaram as Dorian

Impressive facial hair. Image via Bioware.

Tevinter mage Dorian is a fan-favorite Inquisition companion who is voiced by Ramon Tikaram, a British actor who has had both voice and screen roles. Some of his best-known video game work alongside Inquisition includes small roles in Elden Ring and Final Fantasy XVI, but he also has a larger role as omnic tank Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Robyn Addison as Sera

A menace in the best possible way. Image via Bioware.

The sprightly elven rogue Sera is voiced by screen and voice actor Robyn Addison, who has appeared in games such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Titanfall. She has also since had a recurring role as Y’shtola in the Final Fantasy XIV.

Indira Varma as Vivienne

Deadly beauty. Image via Bioware.

One of the most prolific actors to appear in Dragon Age: Inquisition is Indira Varma, who plays classy Orlesian mage Vivienne de Fer. Varma has appeared in other video games such as Mass Effect: Andromeda, but her screen roles are what she is best known for. You’ll likely recognize her as Ellaria Sand from the Game of Thrones television show.

James Norton as Cole

Spirited away. Image via Bioware.

Much like Indira Varma, James Norton is a well-known British actor who has more experience on the screen than as a voice actor. He voices Cole, a companion who seems to be a young man, though there is a lot more to him than meets the eye. Some of Norton’s most well-known roles include playing Sidney Chambers in the television series Grantchester and Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley.

Alastair Parker as Blackwall

A big ole’ beardy boy. Image via Bioware.

Blackwall is a Grey Warden harboring some dark secrets, making him the perfect addition to your motley crew in Dragon Age: Inquisition. His voice actor Alastair Parker did plenty of video game voice acting before Inquisition and has continued to do so since, with roles in games such as Sea of Thieves and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more