Valve and ESL cancel ESL One Los Angeles Major due to coronavirus concerns and new European travel suspension

Just hours after ESL was contemplating the removal of live audiences from its upcoming Dota 2 Major, both the tournament organizer and Valve have instead confirmed that ESL One Los Angeles has been completely canceled.

Teams and talent have already been informed of the decision, which was made as a direct result of President Donald Trump’s new travel suspension regarding Europe and the United States, according to journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau.

Update: Valve and ESL have confirmed to teams and casters that the Dota 2 Los Angeles Major will be fully cancelled, sources tell me https://t.co/BIKVkOEdE8 — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs' Breslau (@Slasher) March 12, 2020

Unlike the situation around ESL Pro League CS:GO Season 11, which saw the event change to an online-only tournament hosted from an ESL studio in Europe instead of a live event in Colorado, the Dota Major has been completely canceled. This means that the entirety of the group stage and playoffs that was scheduled to run from March 15 to 22 will no longer be happening.

As Slasher noted, this decision was made largely due to the travel suspension that was just put into place by the US government that is limiting the “entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States.” This would have impacted teams such as Team Secret and Ninjas in Pyjamas in their travel over, along with others like Team Aster who had already been struggling to get their players travel visas for the event.

ESL and Valve's move from not allowing fans to a full on cancellation of the Major is a direct result of Trump's travel suspension from Europe to the US as players and casters were worried about how they would get home, sources said — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs' Breslau (@Slasher) March 12, 2020

There is no word as of now on how the Dota Pro Circuit will be changed to handle this gap after the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 already concluded and gave out more DPC points for this round of qualifiers.

Other details regarding the event will be made available once ESL and Valve release their official statements on the decision.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.