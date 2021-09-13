TNC Predator announces it will release its entire Dota 2 roster on Sept. 15

Less than two months after announcing that the organization would be taking an extended hiatus from competing in Dota 2 competitions, TNC Predator has now confirmed that it will be moving on from its current roster.

This announcement was made earlier today, with TNC announcing it is preparing to release all five of its current players after extended internal discussions and a mutual agreement that this would be best for both sides.

It's been quite the journey these past three to four years.



On September 15, 2021, TNC Predator will announce the free agency of its full roster. TNC and its players have discussed in terms of individual growth and agreed that this would be the best decision moving forward. pic.twitter.com/aH18lkwlgv — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) September 13, 2021

Originally, TNC positioned its hiatus as a way for players to “recharge and realign” before returning to practice for the next set of Major tournaments that will begin after The International 10 ends. However, it appears that failing to qualify for a spot at TI pushed the organization to make some drastic moves.

As for the players, this will open up an opportunity for them to continue playing together as an independent roster leading into the shuffle season that will take place post-TI10 in October. Or, they could continue to take a break from competing, practice, and enter negotiations with other organizations over the next several weeks and months.

4 YRS of ups & down with the team, its been truly an honor to be part of this org. I've grown as a player & as an individual. Wherever I'll go, I will always use what they taught me. Thank you TNC and my teammates for everything! https://t.co/yXr5zFTV3T — Armel Tabios (@armeldoto) September 13, 2021

Here is the full roster that will be released when TNC officially makes the announcement:

Gabbi

Armel

Jun “Bok” Kanehara

Timothy “Tims” Randrup

Marvin “Boomy” Rushton

Bok and Boomy only joined TNC for the second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, so they won’t be new to the free agent market.

The real change will come as TNC parts ways with Gabbi, Armel, and Tims. All three players have almost exclusively played for TNC since 2018, with Tims having been with the organization since December 2016.

“It’s been quite the journey these past three to four years, especially with Tims, Armel and Gabbi,” TNC said. “TNC has broken several barriers and overcome many obstacles during this period, and we are grateful to have had such talented players spearheading the growth of Philippine esports on a global scale.”

The move won’t become official until Sept. 15, with an “exclusive” interview with members of the TNC organization set to be streamed on the team’s Facebook page. This will likely include some of the specific reasons behind this decision and some insight into future moves for the Dota 2 division.