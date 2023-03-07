TI champions call out Valve for weak Dota 2 patch

Valve has disappointed its Dota 2 loyal fanbase with a lackluster gameplay update that has failed to meet expectations. Despite hinting at a major patch release on March 6, the update has left fans feeling angry, with many voicing their criticisms. Even professional players have joined in the fray, expressing their disappointment at what many are calling one of the most disappointing updates in Dota 2 history.

While the patch notes for 7.32e are quite long, it’s mainly filled with numeric adjustments that even pushed TI winners to their limits. Tundra Esport’s Martin “Saksa” Sazdov called the patch downright pathetic due to the size of the overall changes.

Patch is pathetic,so little changes .. — Saksa (@Saksadota) March 6, 2023

Saksa wasn’t alone in his thoughts either, as more TI winners like N0tail and Ceb shared their emotions regarding the patch on Twitter. Ceb called patch 7.32e a mega bait since Valve also made the mistake of hyping up the release date for no other reason than the release of Muerta.

Popular streamer and division two player Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski couldn’t help but notice the similarity between the patch notes and his high school essays where he would throw in random fancy words to meet word limits.

Though Valve ended up sending negative shockwaves through the entire Dota 2 players base with patch 7.32e, the developer promised that 7.33 wasn’t so far off in the future, stating it would release in late April. This means that the 2023 DPC’s second tour will be played on 7.32e, and the major changes will hit before the next Major.