When does Muerta release in Dota 2?

The International is the perfect place for announcements in addition to being the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta.

The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which could help the fans predict Muerta’s role. However, there were enough details in the short trailer for Dota players to understand who they would be dealing with come the release period.

Muerta’s auto attacks and some of her abilities may utilize the hero’s deadly pistols, and the overall theme in the video made it look like the new hero could have ties with Wraith King, Necrophos, and Death Prophet.

An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZCXDpeOT5f — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) October 30, 2022

When will Muerta release in Dota 2?

Muerta will release in early 2023 in Dota 2 and fans are likely to learn more about the hero as we get closer to the new year. Though, going off of previous releases for heroes revealed at The International, any time between January and March lines up with that timeframe.

Given that Muerta mentioned she was feared by the dead and the living, she could end up having two forms that can be triggered with an ability. Regardless of her skill set, Muerta is coming to join the few heroes that rely on guns to do their auto-attacking. Gyrocopter, Sniper, and Snapfire currently make up a small minority in Dota 2.

There’s currently not enough information to guess Muerta’s in-game role, but considering it’s been more than six years since Valve released a proper position one hero, the chances are the new hero might be headed to the safe lane.