T1 releases Jhocam, inYourdreaM, and coach MP from Dota 2 roster

The T1 roster is in flux once more.

T1’s Dota 2 team is undergoing yet another set of changes. The roster’s two Indonesian players were released today.

Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro”, along with Korean coach Pyo “MP” No-a were signed in March to T1’s first complete roster.

A string of unimpressive results followed, and it took less than two months for the roster to convert to a fully Southeast Asian lineup in the hopes of making waves in SEA’s competitive tier-two scene. It was to little avail, however, and the T1 revolving doors continued to swing.

To T1’s credit, they don’t appear quite ready to drop the Dota 2 dream just yet, despite several organizations like CR4ZY and Adroit Esports opting to shut down their Dota 2 divisions due to the adverse financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Korean esports organization has continued to recruit highly-rated pubstars like Karl Jayme, who recently hit 11,000 MMR, and experienced minds like Park “March” Tae-won in order to bolster their lineup.

Now left with just three players–Karl, Samson “Sam_H” Hidalgo, and Wilson “Poloson” Koh–in their active roster. T1 will need to scout and scour through the SEA scene in order to establish their footing for the season ahead, and hopefully, the restart of the Dota Pro Circuit.