March joins T1’s Dota 2 roster as head coach

Legendary Korean esports organization T1 is bringing 32-year-old Park “March” Tae-won on as its head coach, reuniting with former MVP Phoenix teammate Pyo “MP” No-a in the backroom.

T1 will hope that the addition of March and his near-decade long tenure in competition and recent success with one of Southeast Asia’s finest teams will bring some much-needed stability to the organization’s ailing Dota 2 project.

March was active during the year as a player, captaining TNC Predator’s roster to the organization’s first Dota 2 Major win at MDL Chengdu. Citing a need to “go towards a different path”, TNC released March from their roster at the end of September.

Before his most recent stint with TNC, March has already dabbled in coaching with several teams, such as the short-lived Echo International that featured ana and Malaysian legend Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan, Wind and Rain, and Fnatic.

While the brand has its pedigree in the esports scene, its foray into the Dota 2 scene this year has been lackluster. The team took four months from the signing of Korean offlaner Lee “Forev” Sang-don to assemble a full roster around him.

A series of poor results saw the team unable to qualify for any tournaments in the Dota Pro Circuit, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic grinded the competitive scene to a halt. Since then, the roster has gone through several iterations and is still missing a position one following the departure of Singaporean hard carry Galvin “Meracle” Kang in September.