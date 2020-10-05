CR4ZY drops every roster due to COVID-19 uncertainty

"Although this feels like a loss, we believe this was the right decision."

CR4ZY has terminated all of its teams’ contracts, citing the immense financial toll it has taken due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Croatian esports organization announced today.

The organization fielded full rosters in Dota 2 and CS:GO, as well as having players under contract in League of Legends and VALORANT. The team’s Rainbow Six roster was released in May.

“At the beginning of 2020, our goal was to expand into what we considered most opportunistic esports disciplines: CS:GO, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six: Siege,” CR4ZY wrote. “But soon the world became a much different place due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is still… forcing the globe to adapt.”

CR4ZY stated that while “teams did their best to meet the expectations”, the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent cancellations of high-profile tournaments such as The International 10 took a toll on both the organization and its players. This subsequently forced the club’s hand, pulling the plug on all of its teams in order for the company to “survive another year.” In spite of the setbacks, CR4ZY had already set their eyes on the future.

“With limited travel options, tournaments regionally locked, and lower investor/partner activity we believe it is the right time to reevaluate our strategy in 2020 and do our best to prepare for 2021,” CR4ZY explained.