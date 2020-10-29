T1 signs Karl to round out Dota 2 roster

T1 has found the final piece to its latest Dota 2 roster revamp, this time in the form of former Geek Fam midlaner Karl Jayme.

Karl spent almost the entirety of 2020 with Geek Fam as the team climbed up to be one of Southeast Asia’s best teams, but due to uncertainties surrounding the return of the Dota Pro Circuit, the organization released the roster in September.

Welcome to the team, KARL!@DOTA2 팀에 새롭게 합류한 "Karl" Jayme 선수를 소개합니다.

팬 여러분들의 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/5w3LKN9OSq — T1 (@T1) October 29, 2020

Geek Fam noted it might not be the end of their partnership with the roster, which featured Karl, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Kenny “Xepher” Deo, and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon. But with this signing, it appears Karl and the others are officially ready to move onto new teams.

Karl was already playing for a new stack in Zerothreetwo, alongside the likes of Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr., but has decided to move on.

T1 has been in a state of flux since forming its Dota team last August. It never really found any success despite multiple roster moves. The team moved on from its foundational player Lee “Forev” Sang-don in July and didn’t improve with Galvin “Meracle” Kang Jian Wen holding down the position one spot.

Karl helped Geek Fam become a force within SEA when joined them last December and T1 hopes he can solidify their most recent moves into something ressembling a competitive roster.

This signing along with grabbing legendary SEA player and former TNC Predator coach Park “March” Tae-won to lead the team from the bench, T1 shows promise to improve their standing within the region quickly as online events continue to run through the end of the year.