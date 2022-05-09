PSG.LGD strike again, win second straight Dota Pro Circuit Regional Final

While Chinese Dota 2 teams were unable to travel to Sweden for the Dota Pro Circuit Major, Valve and Perfect World pivoted the region to a new format so the top rosters could still end the Spring Tour with a bang. And, after a scary second-round sweep, PSG.LGD fought back to complete their second-straight full win of the competitive season with a 3-0 win over Team Aster.

LGD has been at the top of China’s Dota pro scene for close to four straight years now across multiple different rosters, but the top of the Chinese DPC is always highly competitive, even with that level of Dota 2 dominance.

Please welcome the King of the CN DPC @PSGLGD_ 👑

They secured 450 DPC points and $50,000! GGs for both of teams today✊ pic.twitter.com/1n2MgOYdkj — SuperPOG: Dota Fantasy Game (@SuperPOG_) May 8, 2022

Aster was the only team to take a series off of LGD during the Spring Tour regional league, where NothingToSay and company went 6–1 to take the top seed for a second straight season. During the Regional Final, Aster would upset Xtreme Gaming in round one and then deliver a sweep to the tournament favorites, with one game ending in just over 28 minutes thanks to a dominant showing from Ori’s Death Prophet.

Xtreme would go on to eliminate Royal Never Give Up, ending Somnus and his team’s run early. However, Xtreme’s first season in Division I would end just one round later as LGD cleaned them up 2–1 with back-to-back sub-30 minute games.

In a grand finals rematch against Aster, LGD looked unstoppable behind Ame and NothingToSay. Aster really only kept things competitive in the early stages of game two and the mid-game of game three, but each time LGD was able to clamp down and hold out until they could take a convincing fight to net another Regional Finals win.

This makes two straight DPC Tours where LGD won both the regional league and Regional Final title in China. Not taking into account the results of the DPC Stockholm Major, which will include teams from the other five regions competing from May 12 to 22, LGD is now the only team above the 1,000 DPC point threshold, sitting at 1,400 DPC points and likely guaranteeing themselves a spot at The International 11.