OG confirms full roster return for ESL One Birmingham Online

The new OG guard has regrouped. The two-time The International winning organization will swap out two of the Aegises they had won. Topson will return to active duty while Ceb will take a step back, the Dota 2 team announced today.

Topson’s comeback means that OG will finally regain the all-star team they assembled in the offseason following JerAx’s retirement and Ceb’s exit from the player roster.

This will be the first time since the ESL One Los Angeles Major qualifiers that the entire crew is playing together. SumaiL and MidOne will continue playing with the team despite the geographical differences and high ping. But from what we’ve seen from both players, they’re still perfectly capable of laying the smackdown on their opponents.

While OG haven’t explicitly confirmed any role swaps, it’s likely that prodigal son Topson will mark the mid lane as his, while MidOne will switch back to the off lane.

OG’s first series in ESL One Birmingham Online will be against FlyToMoon at 9am CT. The two teams have previously clashed in the OGA Dota PIT Online event, where OG came out on top 2-1.