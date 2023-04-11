Nigma woes can’t stop Miracle- showing off his ‘it factor’ in epic Dota 2 return

Everything lined up perfectly for Nigma Galaxy at DreamLeague Season 19 after PSG.LGD withdrew from the event due to visa issues. Despite being relegated from the first division of Western European Dota Pro Circuit, the star-studded team was invited to take their place.

But, while the DreamLeague invite was exciting for Nigma and their fans, the real kicker happened shortly after. Their most iconic star Miracle-, who has been taking time off this season, made an unexpected return to stand in after ATF was moved to the inactive roster.

In true Miracle- fashion, the mid laner-turned-carry maestro hasn’t missed a beat. He’s still as good as ever, and he proved that by performing well in the majority of matches Nigma have played thus far. It didn’t take him long to add another clip to his illustrious Dota highlight reel, either: In Nigma’s first series game against Talon Esports, Miracle- pulled off an epic Anti-Mage play in his typical calculated style.

In the breathtaking moment, Miracle- blinked into the fight at the perfect time to save Sumail, then proceeded to kill Mikoto with Mana Void before picking off the rest of the team, totally devastating them with a well-deserved rampage.

Not even Jabz and his tanky Death Prophet were safe. And the most incredible part was he pulled it off around the 18-minute mark, long before Anti-Mage comes online.

The problem for Nigma, however, is despite Miracle-‘s heroics in his triumphant return, the struggles that have plagued the team all season have again persisted.

Their 2-0 win over Talon is their only series win at DreamLeague as of writing, with the team languishing in sixth following a draw and two losses—still short of qualification to Group Stage Two later this week.

With three series left, it’s still possible for them to make it, but they’ll have to topple powerhouses Team Liquid and Team Spirit to get the job done, which won’t be easy. But, if there’s anyone who can help them pull off a miracle arc, it’s the aptly named Miracle-. His skills have been sorely missed and it’s exciting to see him thrive again.

Nigma next take to the server next against Liquid and Tundra on April 11.