PSG.LGD to miss out on one the biggest Dota 2 biggest tournaments because of a familiar issue

DreamLeague Season 19 is facing a major setback as several players and teams have been forced to withdraw from the event due to visa issues. PSG.LGD also joined the growing list of absentees, as the team announced today.

Despite being an online tournament, DreamLeague S19 is one of the biggest of the year as it boasts a $1 million prize pool and the winner gets a seat at Riyadh Masters, a Dota 2 tournament that rivals The International in terms of prize pools.

PSG.LGD announced that due to visa issue, they can’t attend to Dream League S19. But they will bootcamp in Europe in the near future to get prepared for Berlin Major. pic.twitter.com/43PPHVEXOT — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) April 8, 2023

As the reigning Riyadh Masters champions, missing out on the first chance to qualify for the event is a huge blow to LGD, but they also have other priorities in mind at the moment. The Berlin Major will begin only three days after DreamLeague S19, a tournament that LGD also doesn’t want to miss on their way to The International 2023.

In their statement, LGD confirmed that the team would eventually arrive in Europe to start bootcamping. This may not mean that their visa applications will clear, though, and unless LGD is looking to bootcamp in a country that doesn’t require a visa, like Serbia, the team will need to continue its efforts to secure a German visa before April 26.

At the time of writing, it’s currently unknown who will replace LGD in the event, but it isn’t every day that a team casually earns a spot at a million-dollar event due to someone else’s visa issues.