NA’s best team will play without star player to begin Dota 2’s Berlin Major

Shopify Rebellion successfully qualified for the Berlin Major after a dominant run in the second tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. However, the team’s prospects at the upcoming Major have been thrown into jeopardy due to visa issues affecting their mid-lane player, Abed Yusop.

With the star player unable to join the team in Berlin, Shopify Rebellion will have to rely on a substitute player, Kasra “Mikey” Mesbah, a 17-year-old pub-star who was ranked number one in Europe around December 2022.

As Abed won’t be in Europe in time for the start of Dreamleague due to VISA processing we’ll be using @mikeyDota as a stand-in. Grateful to have him be ready last minute! — Sam (@BuLbaDotA_) April 7, 2023

While Abed’s absence is a devastating loss for Shopify Rebellion, his misfortune will serve as the biggest opportunity Mikey could possibly hope for. After occupying the number one spot on the ladder for a while, the youngster had already started drawing eyes for his gameplay.

Shortly after ranking first on the leaderboard, Mikey was asked to stand-in for Entity, where he successfully performed his duties and received praise from the team’s captain, Dzmitry “Fishman” Palishchuk.

There’s also a chance that Abed might make it to the event in time for the end of the group stage or the start of the main event. If the latter is the case, Mikey’s performance will be crucial when it comes to ensuring SR makes it through the group stage without getting eliminated. Considering teams must place in the top eight to score any DPC points and take home a portion of the prize pool, SR will be walking on thin ice to squeeze the most out of the Berlin Major.