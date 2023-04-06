Dota Pro Circuit: All teams qualified for the Dota 2 Berlin Major

Battle horn's a go and away we go.

Division one action for the second tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit came to an end on April 3. Compared to previous DPC seasons, Dota 2 fans got to watch more dominating domestic leagues with top teams from multiple regions finishing their run with perfect scores.

Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, and South America Dota 2 regions saw 7-0 runs, already increasing the level of competition for the Berlin Major. With 18 teams guaranteeing their spots in the major, division two for all regions kicked off, alongside a concerning drama.

An in-depth video investigation was posted on YouTube shortly after division one ended, accusing multiple high-profile teams and players of match-fixing, putting DPC’s integrity at risk. While Valve will surely be busy learning the finer details of these accusations, the following teams will be planning their trips to Berlin.

Here are all Dota 2 teams qualified for the Berlin Major 2023

Team Name Region TSM North America Shopify Rebellion North America beastcoast South America Evil Geniuses South America Talon Esports Southeast Asia Execration Southeast Asia Team SMG Southeast Asia PSG.LGD China Invictus Gaming China Team Aster China Xtreme Gaming China ex-HellRaisers Eastern Europe Team Spirit Eastern Europe BetBoom Team Eastern Europe Team Liquid Western Europe Tundra Esports Western Europe Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe OG Western Europe

What is the prize pool of Dota 2’s Berlin Major?

Dota 2’s Berlin Major has a prize pool of $500,000 and 2,700 DPC Points. Players looking to take a share of the prize pool will need to place at least eighth at the event since finishing the tournament anywhere between ninth and 18th place will result in zero dollars in prize money and zero DPC points.

What is the format of Dota 2’s Berlin Major?

A total of 18 Dota 2 teams will compete at the Berlin Major. The teams will be divided into two groups of nine and play a single round-robin group stage. All matches during this period will be best-of-twos.

The top four of each group will start the main event in the upper bracket, while fifth and sixth-placing teams will pick things up from the lower bracket. All remaining teams will be eliminated after the group stage.

In the main event, the Berlin Major will proceed in a double-elimination bracket, and all matches will be best-of-threes, except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five series.

Where to watch Dota 2 Berlin Major

Dota 2 fans can watch the Berlin Major on ESL’s Twitch and YouTube channels dedicated to Dota 2.

Berlin Major will start on April 26 and end on May 7.