Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Spring Tour scores, standings, and points

One-third of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is done after the Lima Major recently concluded with Gaimin Gladiator’s triumph over Team Liquid, though the latter had to play with a stand-in due to a health emergency.
While Dota 2’s best got to test their mettle at this year’s first LAN event, a mini roster shuffle kicked off for everyone else in the interim. Teams around the world again set out on a search to find a working formula as a way to recompose after crashing out of the DPC and Major.
This roster shuffle period didn’t last long, however, as the DPC kicked off on March 13 with Division I action.
This time around, teams are competing for a spot at the Berlin Major, the second LAN event of the 2023 season, and the penultimate DPC gate before The International 12.
Given the poor results of some regions at the Lima Major, there were talks regarding reducing the available Major slots of weaker ones, but Valve hasn’t made any changes to the distribution of slots yet. The developer has been busy working to improve the game’s competitive integrity, banning over 40 Dota 2 pros and kicking five teams out of China’s DPC Tour in the process.
With a slight reminder from Valve that they are always watching, to the point where it completely reshaped the Chinese DPC for the Spring Tour, the next part of the season commences with full force, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including its prize pool, format, schedule, standings, and all of the DPC Points up for grabs.
Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Spring Tour points, scores, and standings
The Spring tour for the 2023 DPC is taking place on Patch 7.32e, which introduced Muerta. Despite a new hero, there was a clear lack of impactful changes for the overall meta, which will hopefully arrive with 7.33 in late April.
In the meantime, Dota 2 fans and pros are stuck with another variation of 7.32 for the remainder of the Spring tour that started on March 13 and will end on April 2.
Once the division one action wraps up, division two will kick off on April 5.
- DPC Spring Tour Division I schedule
- Prize pool: $205,000 and 920 DPC Points
- China: March 13 to April 5
- EEU: March 12 to April 2
- NA: March 13 to April 2
- WEU: March 13 to April 2
- SEA: March 13 to April 4
- SA: March 12 to April 1
- DPC Spring Tour Division II schedule
- Prize pool: $75,000
- China: TBA
- NA: April 5 to April 25
- EEU: TBA
- SA: TBA
- SEA: TBA
- WEU: April 5 to April 25
- DPC Spring Tour Berlin Major schedule and invites
- Dates: April 27 to May 7
- Western Europe: Four teams
- China: Four teams
- Eastern Europe: Three teams
- Southeast Asia: Tour teams
- North America: Two teams
- South America: Two teams
The bottom two teams in Division I will be relegated to Division II, while the first two teams of the latter will advance to the first division. Teams placing last in the second division will relegate from the regional leagues, and they will be required to play through open qualifiers for their chance at redemption against other teams looking to earn their spot in the DPC.
Here are the complete regional results for all six Dota 2 regions across both Division I and II—The standings are updated as the matches are completed and with finalized results bolded to show they are locked in.
Western Europe DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Gaimin Gladiators
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|400
|$30,000
|2
|Monaspa
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|240
|$28,000
|3
|Tundra Esports
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|160
|$27,000
|4
|Entity
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|80
|$26,000
|5
|Nigma Galaxy
|0-0
|N/A
|40
|$25,000
|6
|OG
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Ooredoo Thunders
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Team Liquid
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Alliance
|Division I
|N/A
|$17,000
|2
|Ancient Tribe
|Division I
|N/A
|$16,000
|3
|D2 Hustlers
|N/A
|N/A
|$15,000
|4
|Into The Breach
|N/A
|N/A
|$11,000
|5
|IVY
|N/A
|N/A
|$9,000
|6
|Team Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|$7,000
|7
|TBD
|Relegation
|N/A
|–
|8
|TBD
|Relegation
|N/A
|–
China DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Aster.Aries
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|400
|$30,000
|2
|Vici Gaming
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|240
|$28,000
|3
|Invictus Gaming
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|160
|$27,000
|4
|Xtreme Gaming
|0-0
|Berlin Major
|80
|$26,000
|5
|PSG.LGD
|0-0
|N/A
|40
|$25,000
|6
|Team Aster
|0-0
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Outsiders from CN
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Ybb Gaming
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Division II
TBA
Eastern Europe DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|HellRaisers
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|400
|$30,000
|2
|Natus Vincere
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|240
|$28,000
|3
|One Move
|1-1
|Berlin Major
|160
|$27,000
|4
|Team Spirit
|1-0
|N/A
|80
|$26,000
|5
|BetBoom Team
|0-0
|N/A
|40
|$25,000
|6
|Darkside
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|HYDRA
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Virtus.pro
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Division II
TBA
Southeast Asia DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Army Geniuses
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|400
|$30,000
|2
|Execration
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|240
|$28,000
|3
|Team SMG
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|160
|$27,000
|4
|Talon Esports
|0-0
|N/A
|80
|$26,000
|5
|Geek Slate
|0-0
|N/A
|40
|$25,000
|6
|Bleed Esports
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Polaris Esports
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Blacklist International
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Division II
TBA
North America DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|nouns
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|400
|$30,000
|2
|TSM
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|240
|$28,000
|3
|Team Dogchamp
|0-0
|N/A
|160
|$27,000
|4
|B8
|0-0
|N/A
|80
|$26,000
|5
|felt
|0-0
|N/A
|40
|$25,000
|6
|Wildcard Gaming
|0-0
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|5RATFORCESTAFF
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Shopify Rebellion
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|Alpha
|Division I
|N/A
|$17,000
|2
|Another NA Team
|Division I
|N/A
|$16,000
|3
|CDUB Esports
|N/A
|N/A
|$15,000
|4
|Fart Studios
|N/A
|N/A
|$11,000
|5
|The Cut
|N/A
|N/A
|$9,000
|6
|The Oversight
|N/A
|N/A
|$7,000
|7
|TBD
|Relegation
|N/A
|–
|8
|TBD
|Relegation
|N/A
|–
South America DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings
Division I
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Seed
|DPC Points
|Prize
|1
|beastcoast
|2-0
|Berlin Major
|400
|$30,000
|2
|Infamous.R
|1-0
|Berlin Major
|240
|$28,000
|3
|Thunder Awaken
|1-0
|N/A
|160
|$27,000
|4
|Infinity
|0-0
|N/A
|80
|$26,000
|5
|Evil Geniuses
|0-0
|N/A
|40
|$25,000
|6
|Alliance.LATAM
|0-1
|N/A
|–
|$24,000
|7
|Keyd Stars
|0-1
|Relegation
|–
|$23,000
|8
|Qhali
|0-2
|Relegation
|–
|$22,000
Division II
TBA