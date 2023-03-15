Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Spring Tour scores, standings, and points

One-third of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is done after the Lima Major recently concluded with Gaimin Gladiator’s triumph over Team Liquid, though the latter had to play with a stand-in due to a health emergency.

While Dota 2’s best got to test their mettle at this year’s first LAN event, a mini roster shuffle kicked off for everyone else in the interim. Teams around the world again set out on a search to find a working formula as a way to recompose after crashing out of the DPC and Major.

This roster shuffle period didn’t last long, however, as the DPC kicked off on March 13 with Division I action.

This time around, teams are competing for a spot at the Berlin Major, the second LAN event of the 2023 season, and the penultimate DPC gate before The International 12.

Given the poor results of some regions at the Lima Major, there were talks regarding reducing the available Major slots of weaker ones, but Valve hasn’t made any changes to the distribution of slots yet. The developer has been busy working to improve the game’s competitive integrity, banning over 40 Dota 2 pros and kicking five teams out of China’s DPC Tour in the process.

With a slight reminder from Valve that they are always watching, to the point where it completely reshaped the Chinese DPC for the Spring Tour, the next part of the season commences with full force, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including its prize pool, format, schedule, standings, and all of the DPC Points up for grabs.

Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Spring Tour points, scores, and standings

The Spring tour for the 2023 DPC is taking place on Patch 7.32e, which introduced Muerta. Despite a new hero, there was a clear lack of impactful changes for the overall meta, which will hopefully arrive with 7.33 in late April.

In the meantime, Dota 2 fans and pros are stuck with another variation of 7.32 for the remainder of the Spring tour that started on March 13 and will end on April 2.

Once the division one action wraps up, division two will kick off on April 5.

DPC Spring Tour Division I schedule Prize pool: $205,000 and 920 DPC Points China: March 13 to April 5 EEU: March 12 to April 2 NA: March 13 to April 2 WEU: March 13 to April 2 SEA: March 13 to April 4 SA: March 12 to April 1

DPC Spring Tour Division II schedule Prize pool: $75,000 China: TBA NA: April 5 to April 25 EEU: TBA SA: TBA SEA: TBA WEU: April 5 to April 25

DPC Spring Tour Berlin Major schedule and invites Dates: April 27 to May 7 Western Europe: Four teams China: Four teams Eastern Europe: Three teams Southeast Asia: Tour teams North America: Two teams South America: Two teams



The bottom two teams in Division I will be relegated to Division II, while the first two teams of the latter will advance to the first division. Teams placing last in the second division will relegate from the regional leagues, and they will be required to play through open qualifiers for their chance at redemption against other teams looking to earn their spot in the DPC.

Here are the complete regional results for all six Dota 2 regions across both Division I and II—The standings are updated as the matches are completed and with finalized results bolded to show they are locked in.

Western Europe DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Gaimin Gladiators 1-0 Berlin Major 400 $30,000 2 Monaspa 1-0 Berlin Major 240 $28,000 3 Tundra Esports 1-0 Berlin Major 160 $27,000 4 Entity 0-0 Berlin Major 80 $26,000 5 Nigma Galaxy 0-0 N/A 40 $25,000 6 OG 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 Ooredoo Thunders 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Team Liquid 0-1 Relegation – $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Alliance Division I N/A $17,000 2 Ancient Tribe Division I N/A $16,000 3 D2 Hustlers N/A N/A $15,000 4 Into The Breach N/A N/A $11,000 5 IVY N/A N/A $9,000 6 Team Secret N/A N/A $7,000 7 TBD Relegation N/A – 8 TBD Relegation N/A –

China DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Aster.Aries 1-0 Berlin Major 400 $30,000 2 Vici Gaming 1-0 Berlin Major 240 $28,000 3 Invictus Gaming 0-0 Berlin Major 160 $27,000 4 Xtreme Gaming 0-0 Berlin Major 80 $26,000 5 PSG.LGD 0-0 N/A 40 $25,000 6 Team Aster 0-0 N/A – $24,000 7 Outsiders from CN 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Ybb Gaming 0-1 Relegation – $22,000

Division II

TBA

Eastern Europe DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 HellRaisers 1-0 Berlin Major 400 $30,000 2 Natus Vincere 1-0 Berlin Major 240 $28,000 3 One Move 1-1 Berlin Major 160 $27,000 4 Team Spirit 1-0 N/A 80 $26,000 5 BetBoom Team 0-0 N/A 40 $25,000 6 Darkside 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 HYDRA 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Virtus.pro 0-1 Relegation – $22,000

Division II

TBA



Southeast Asia DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Army Geniuses 1-0 Berlin Major 400 $30,000 2 Execration 1-0 Berlin Major 240 $28,000 3 Team SMG 1-0 Berlin Major 160 $27,000 4 Talon Esports 0-0 N/A 80 $26,000 5 Geek Slate 0-0 N/A 40 $25,000 6 Bleed Esports 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 Polaris Esports 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Blacklist International 0-1 Relegation – $22,000

Division II

TBA

North America DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 nouns 1-0 Berlin Major 400 $30,000 2 TSM 1-0 Berlin Major 240 $28,000 3 Team Dogchamp 0-0 N/A 160 $27,000 4 B8 0-0 N/A 80 $26,000 5 felt 0-0 N/A 40 $25,000 6 Wildcard Gaming 0-0 N/A – $24,000 7 5RATFORCESTAFF 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Shopify Rebellion 0-1 Relegation – $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Alpha Division I N/A $17,000 2 Another NA Team Division I N/A $16,000 3 CDUB Esports N/A N/A $15,000 4 Fart Studios N/A N/A $11,000 5 The Cut N/A N/A $9,000 6 The Oversight N/A N/A $7,000 7 TBD Relegation N/A – 8 TBD Relegation N/A –

South America DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 beastcoast 2-0 Berlin Major 400 $30,000 2 Infamous.R 1-0 Berlin Major 240 $28,000 3 Thunder Awaken 1-0 N/A 160 $27,000 4 Infinity 0-0 N/A 80 $26,000 5 Evil Geniuses 0-0 N/A 40 $25,000 6 Alliance.LATAM 0-1 N/A – $24,000 7 Keyd Stars 0-1 Relegation – $23,000 8 Qhali 0-2 Relegation – $22,000

Division II

TBA