Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Spring Tour scores, standings, and points

Mid-season rumble.

One-third of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is done after the Lima Major recently concluded with Gaimin Gladiator’s triumph over Team Liquid, though the latter had to play with a stand-in due to a health emergency.

While Dota 2’s best got to test their mettle at this year’s first LAN event, a mini roster shuffle kicked off for everyone else in the interim. Teams around the world again set out on a search to find a working formula as a way to recompose after crashing out of the DPC and Major.

This roster shuffle period didn’t last long, however, as the DPC kicked off on March 13 with Division I action.

This time around, teams are competing for a spot at the Berlin Major, the second LAN event of the 2023 season, and the penultimate DPC gate before The International 12. 

Given the poor results of some regions at the Lima Major, there were talks regarding reducing the available Major slots of weaker ones, but Valve hasn’t made any changes to the distribution of slots yet. The developer has been busy working to improve the game’s competitive integrity, banning over 40 Dota 2 pros and kicking five teams out of China’s DPC Tour in the process. 

With a slight reminder from Valve that they are always watching, to the point where it completely reshaped the Chinese DPC for the Spring Tour, the next part of the season commences with full force, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including its prize pool, format, schedule, standings, and all of the DPC Points up for grabs.

Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Spring Tour points, scores, and standings

The Spring tour for the 2023 DPC is taking place on Patch 7.32e, which introduced Muerta. Despite a new hero, there was a clear lack of impactful changes for the overall meta, which will hopefully arrive with 7.33 in late April.

In the meantime, Dota 2 fans and pros are stuck with another variation of 7.32 for the remainder of the Spring tour that started on March 13 and will end on April 2.

Once the division one action wraps up, division two will kick off on April 5.

  • DPC Spring Tour Division I schedule
    • Prize pool: $205,000 and 920 DPC Points
    • China: March 13 to April 5
    • EEU: March 12 to April 2
    • NA: March 13 to April 2
    • WEU: March 13 to April 2
    • SEA: March 13 to April 4
    • SA: March 12 to April 1
  • DPC Spring Tour Division II schedule
    • Prize pool: $75,000
    • China: TBA
    • NA: April 5 to April 25
    • EEU: TBA
    • SA: TBA
    • SEA: TBA
    • WEU: April 5 to April 25
  • DPC Spring Tour Berlin Major schedule and invites
    • Dates: April 27 to May 7
    • Western Europe: Four teams
    • China: Four teams
    • Eastern Europe: Three teams
    • Southeast Asia: Tour teams
    • North America: Two teams
    • South America: Two teams

The bottom two teams in Division I will be relegated to Division II, while the first two teams of the latter will advance to the first division. Teams placing last in the second division will relegate from the regional leagues, and they will be required to play through open qualifiers for their chance at redemption against other teams looking to earn their spot in the DPC.

Here are the complete regional results for all six Dota 2 regions across both Division I and II—The standings are updated as the matches are completed and with finalized results bolded to show they are locked in.

Western Europe DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Gaimin Gladiators1-0Berlin Major400$30,000
2Monaspa1-0Berlin Major240$28,000
3Tundra Esports1-0Berlin Major160$27,000
4Entity0-0Berlin Major80$26,000
5Nigma Galaxy0-0N/A40$25,000
6OG0-1N/A$24,000
7Ooredoo Thunders0-1Relegation$23,000
8Team Liquid0-1Relegation$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1AllianceDivision IN/A$17,000
2Ancient TribeDivision IN/A$16,000
3D2 HustlersN/AN/A$15,000
4Into The BreachN/AN/A$11,000
5IVYN/AN/A$9,000
6Team SecretN/AN/A$7,000
7TBDRelegationN/A
8TBDRelegationN/A

China DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Aster.Aries1-0Berlin Major400$30,000
2Vici Gaming1-0Berlin Major240$28,000
3Invictus Gaming0-0Berlin Major160$27,000
4Xtreme Gaming0-0Berlin Major80$26,000
5PSG.LGD0-0N/A40$25,000
6Team Aster0-0N/A$24,000
7Outsiders from CN0-1Relegation$23,000
8Ybb Gaming0-1Relegation$22,000

Division II

TBA

Eastern Europe DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1HellRaisers1-0Berlin Major400$30,000
2Natus Vincere1-0Berlin Major240$28,000
3One Move1-1Berlin Major160$27,000
4Team Spirit1-0N/A80$26,000
5BetBoom Team0-0N/A40$25,000
6Darkside0-1N/A$24,000
7HYDRA0-1Relegation$23,000
8Virtus.pro0-1Relegation$22,000

Division II

TBA

Southeast Asia DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Army Geniuses1-0Berlin Major400$30,000
2Execration1-0Berlin Major240$28,000
3Team SMG1-0Berlin Major160$27,000
4Talon Esports0-0N/A80$26,000
5Geek Slate0-0N/A40$25,000
6Bleed Esports0-1N/A$24,000
7Polaris Esports0-1Relegation$23,000
8Blacklist International0-1Relegation$22,000

Division II

TBA

North America DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1nouns1-0Berlin Major400$30,000
2TSM1-0Berlin Major240$28,000
3Team Dogchamp0-0N/A160$27,000
4B80-0N/A80$26,000
5felt0-0N/A40$25,000
6Wildcard Gaming0-0N/A$24,000
75RATFORCESTAFF0-1Relegation$23,000
8Shopify Rebellion0-1Relegation$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1AlphaDivision IN/A$17,000
2Another NA TeamDivision IN/A$16,000
3CDUB EsportsN/AN/A$15,000
4Fart StudiosN/AN/A$11,000
5The CutN/AN/A$9,000
6The OversightN/AN/A$7,000
7TBDRelegationN/A
8TBDRelegationN/A

South America DPC Spring Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1beastcoast2-0Berlin Major400$30,000
2Infamous.R1-0Berlin Major240$28,000
3Thunder Awaken1-0N/A160$27,000
4Infinity0-0N/A80$26,000
5Evil Geniuses0-0N/A40$25,000
6Alliance.LATAM0-1N/A$24,000
7Keyd Stars0-1Relegation$23,000
8Qhali0-2Relegation$22,000

Division II

TBA