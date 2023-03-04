Team Liquid’s Lima Major hopes in jeopardy as Boxi departs due to medical emergency

Team Liquid’s run at the Dota 2 Lima Major hit a snag as their position four, Boxi, had to leave due to a medical emergency, according to coach William “Blitz” Lee. The news of the unexpected twist came just before the upper bracket finals between Liquid and Gaimin Gladiators.

Liquid already secured a top-three finish in the tournament, and the team will now rely on a substitute player, their analyst Mathis “Jabbz” Friesel, to continue their quest for the Major title.

While the organization hasn’t disclosed any details regarding the situation, it was reported that Boxi spent his last night in Lima at a hospital where Alex Cuccovillo, GG’s co-founder, accompanied him.

Based on Blitz and Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi’s tweets, Gaimin and Liquid members were closely helping each other to resolve the situation, which ended with Boxi returning home to Sweden. Considering how impactful Boxi has been throughout the entire Lima Major, losing him before one of the most important matches of the tournament is a huge blow to Liquid, but even with just two or three series left to play, sticking around until the end could have had worse consequences for the player.

Liquid are now scheduled to face their domestic rivals with the help of their analyst, Jabbz—not to be confused by Talon Esports’ Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong, who is still competing in the tournament. Despite playing professionally for over four years, it will be the German analyst’s first time playing on a Major stage.