Liquid stakes claim as most dominant team in Dota 2 after breaking Lima Major groups

To the surprise of no one, Team Liquid has continued their run of being the most in-form team in the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 so far by absolutely crushing Lima Major groups. As the first part of the event came to a close today, the European powerhouses are undefeated after racking up 14 wins—the most of any team in either group—and two draws.

They made easy work of everyone in Group B—the only exceptions were Geek Slate and BetBoom—and have already solidified their place as the tournament favorites.

Liquid is the team to beat, but according to their beloved coach Blitz, they don’t feel any pressure and are much more focused than ever before, with players being vocal and pitching ideas regularly. It also helps that star midlaner Nisha has been in blistering form, pulling off mind-blowing plays like an Aegis snatch. That trend has continued so far in the Major.

Image via Team Liquid on Twitter

It will be interesting to see how they fare against the likes of Gaimin Gladiators, Team Spirit, Evil Geniuses, and Talon Esports who nabbed the top four in Group A, as well as Dota 2 heavyweights like PSG.LGD and Tundra Esports who, despite expectations, would top that group, finished fifth and sixth.

We’ll find out on Feb. 28 when they take on Talon in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. If they win, they’ll face Team Spirit or Evil Geniuses in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, and if they lose, they’ll face HellRaisers in Lower Bracket Round One.