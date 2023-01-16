Nisha is in red-hot form for Team Liquid, but one rival Dota 2 mid laner ‘owns’ him every scrim

Team Liquid started the Dota 2 season with a bang, dominating TI11 winners Tundra Esports and Team Secret, and their new marquee signing Michał “Nisha” Jankowski is a big part of that. Nisha was already considered to be one of the best Dota 2 players due to his prowess at Team Secret, but he’s stepped it up at Liquid with insane plays.

The community is convinced he’s the best player in the world right now, and the hype that’s ensued culminated in him streaming on Twitch for the first time in his career.

During that stream, a fan asked Nisha who he thinks the hardest opponent is at the moment, and he said it was probably BetBoom’s Danil “gpk~” Skutin. “He owns me every scrim,” the standout Dota 2 star admitted.

Gpk was one of BetBoom’s key acquisitions over the winter break, along with TI winner TORONTOTOKYO, who switched from mid lane to support to let gpk do his thing. BetBoom has had an equally impressive start to the season in the Eastern Europe league. They’re shaping to be one of the top contenders for the Aegis this year, along with TL.

If things keep going the way they are, there’s a good chance we’ll see the two teams lock horns with Liquid at the Lima Major, including an epic showdown between Nisha and gpk.

It’s still early days, though. There’s plenty of Dota 2 to be played, and it would be unwise to write off other powerhouses like Tundra Esports, Team Aster, and PSG.LGD, who are all dominating at the moment. When push comes to shove, they’re all capable of giving Liquid and BetBoom a run for their money too.