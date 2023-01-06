Dota 2 2023 DPC season kicks off with Winter Tour and first-ever South American major

As the festive Diretide 2022 event draws closer to its end on Jan. 12, the return of competitive Dota 2 is upon us—and it starts with the Winter Tour, which kicks off today in China.

The remaining five regions will follow suit on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Division I teams in each region will fight for DPC points to help shape their season and give them a chance to qualify for the upcoming Lima Major—the first ever major to take place in South America.

The bottom two teams in each region will topple down to Division II. The top two teams in Division II will replace them in Division I. The full schedule and standings can be found on the official hub.

The Winter Tour will be followed by the Spring Tour and the Summer Tour. They’ll follow the same format and structure, with the only difference being they’ll lead to the Berlin Major and the Bali Major.

The commencement of the season also means fans can purchase new Supporters Club Bundles to start the Fantasy season, which are available in three tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

The road to The International 12 starts here. It’ll be interesting to see how the season shapes up. Will a new underdog rise to the occasion, or will an old favorite find their stride?

Either way, there are plenty of exciting games to look forward to. It’s bound to be an action-packed season, especially after all the roster shuffles we saw in the offseason and fans can’t wait.