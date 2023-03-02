Tundra, LGD, and beastcoast all fall down as Dota 2 Lima Major heats up

Despite high expectations, Tundra Esports, PSG.LGD, and beastcoast all struggled during the group stage of the Dota 2 Lima Major, leading them to the event’s lower bracket. And their dreams of redemption were cut short when they recently faced fierce opponents in the first lower bracket round and were ultimately knocked out of the tournament earlier than many fans expected.

The cycle started off with Tundra, The International 2022 champions, losing their footing against Team Aster. Despite snatching the second match of the series, Tundra couldn’t keep up with Aster and got prematurely knocked out of the tournament.

As China’s last hope advanced to the next round, it was time for a South American showdown between Evil Geniuses and beastcoast. It was expected to be the match to spectate for the home crowd, but EG made quick work of beastcoast in two 30-minute games.

Both EG and beastcoast proceeded with comfort picks in the two matches, and EG’s plan thrived in the end. Shortly after the series, beastcoast’s position five player, Steven “StingeR” Mamani, was criticized for allegedly partying the night before their elimination series against EG.

As an explanation, StingeR claimed he was just visiting someone at a local bar who was celebrating their birthday and returned to the hotel relatively early without consuming any alcohol.

In the last lower bracket series of the day, LGD got eliminated by Team Spirit. Given that the Lima Major was LGD’s first LAN event with its new roster, there may still be room for improvement for the legendary organization.

While all three teams had their moments at the Lima Major, they all went out without any prize money or DPC points earned, a frustrating end to their journeys.