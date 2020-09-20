Nigma to play with rmN- at OGA Dota PIT season 3 in place of KuroKy

Nigma will be without their captain for yet another Dota 2 event. Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi won’t compete with the team at the upcoming tournament while he continues to recover from an undisclosed injury.

Due to his extended treatment, he will be inactive as Nigma competes at OGA Dota PIT season three, which begins on Sept. 23. The team’s coach, Roman “rmN-” Paley will once again stand in for the roster.

Our Captain is still recovering🩹@NigmaKuroKy is still going through his treatment and @rmN_dota will be standing in during @OGADotaPIT.



We wish Kuro a speedy recovery🙏#StarsAlign pic.twitter.com/8AV6huSwxk — Team Nigma (@TeamNigma) September 20, 2020

The last update we received on Kuro’s status was prior to OGA Dota PIT season two in July, where we learned the multi-time International finalist was receiving medical attention for an arm injury. Nigma has been very tight-lipped about the situation, simply ending each update by wishing Kuro a speedy recovery.

As for the team itself, not having their captain has hardly kept the remaining roster from competing at the highest level at recent events. Even without Kuro, Nigma won Dota PIT season two over Alliance and placed third in the Omega League: Europe Immortal Division, falling to OF twice in the playoffs.

Heading into Dota PIT season three, Nigma are the top seed and will be playing one of the closed qualifier teams in the first round.

With Team Secret, OG, Alliance, Team Liquid, and VP.Prodigy all competing at the event, it seemingly won’t be easy for Nigma to repeat their successes as Dota PIT Champions.