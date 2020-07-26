KuroKy to miss OGA Dota PIT Season 2 due to arm injury

KuroKy is going to be taking some time off to recover.

Nigma will be playing with a stand-in at OGA Dota PIT Season Two: Europe and CIS due to their captain, KuroKy, needing time to recover from an arm injury.

No details about the specifics of the captain’s injury have been given, but it seems that he might be missing out on more than just this single tournament.

In his absence, the team’s coach, Roman “rmN-” Paley will be playing support. This will be his first time playing on a competitive roster since 2018, when Going in disbanded and he joined Team Liquid as their coach before leaving alongside the Nigma roster.

This is unfortunate timing since Nigma were showing good improvement in recent events, having placed second at BEYOND EPIC at the end of June.

With this move, three of the four competing teams in the EU/CIS region will be playing with new or stand-in players due to roster moves or injury.

Ninjas in Pyjamas recently released their own captain SoNNeikO and will be playing with Evil Geniuses’ “Cr1t- for the duration of the event. Likewise, OG just replaced SumaiL with Ceb on its active roster.

Because Team Secret are not playing at Dota PIT Season Two, the EU region is wide open. But following this news and all of the other changes, Alliance are looking like the very early favorites to take home the lion’s share of the $170,000 prize pool.

OGA Dota PIT Season Two: EU/CIS will run from July 27 to 30, with multiple other large tournaments set to begin right after it concludes.