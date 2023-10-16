N0tail claims one SEA Dota 2 star could have joined OG instead of Ana for TI8 win

As it turns out, the star-studded OG roster that marched its way to sweet victory at Dota 2’s The International in 2018 could have actually had a Southeast Asian player in its midst instead of Ana, if things had gone differently/

OG’s Dota 2 division went through a major rebuild in 2017’s competitive season, and the process extended to 2018 with Anathan “ana” Pham leaving the roster at the end of 2017. While OG was trying to fill the hole Ana left behind, OG explored various players, including Talon’s Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon.

23savage originally hinted at his OG chance in 2018 in interviews a year ago, and N0tail has now confirmed the Thai mid-laner was high on OG’s list of candidates.

The topic resurfaced during the N0tail and Gorgc Dota 2 hub on Oct. 15. As the guests were spectating Talon Esports’ match versus Gaimin Gladiators, a spectator commented, “23savage could have joined OG, but then he chose to stay in T1, and Kuku kicked him XD,” sending N0tail down memory lane.

“We were strongly considering going with 23savage,” N0tail said. “I think we would have still chosen Ana.”

N0tail revealed OG debated between the two, but 23savage ultimately decided to stick with his then-team T1 as OG wasn’t the “hottest thing in the market. During this time, T1 was consistently improving, leaving 23savage to trust the process.

The 2018 edition of OG went on to win The International twice in 2018 and 2019, while 23savage parted ways with T1 and joined Talon. Upon 23savage’s arrival, Talon emerged as the top SEA team, pulling off upsets versus favorites, and their most recent victim was Gaimin, snatching an upper bracket slot in TI 2023’s main event.

Talon will face Liquid on the main stage when TI 2023 returns next week.

