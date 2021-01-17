How to watch the Southeast Asia 2021 Dota Pro Circuit league

From late night to early morning, Southeast Asia is going to have one of the most varied schedules among the six regions competing in the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league circuit depending on where you live.

Starting on Jan. 18, all six regions will begin competing in both the upper and lower divisions after weeks of finalizing a roster of the top 16 teams in each region. Every region except for China will follow the same schedule, with teams in China taking a small break in the middle of the six-week league and extending its schedule into March.

Along with the slight extension in time for China, time differences will also impact how many matches will be played at the same time each day. The schedule will keep runover from happening too frequently, but there will be several instances of matches from multiple regions running at the same time on their individual broadcasts.

PGL is running the SEA league, with most of the matches running between 11pm and 7am CT Monday through Saturday. Lower division matchups will be played Monday through Friday, while SEA games will run Wednesday through Saturday, skipping Friday for Western viewers.

Here is the full schedule for what days you can expect to see SEA matches played in both divisions for season one.

Week one: Jan. 18 to 23

Week two: Jan. 25 to 30

Week three: Feb. 1 to 6

Week four: Feb. 8 to 13

Week five: Feb. 15 to 20

Week six: Feb. 22 to 27

As for where you can watch the streams, here are the links to both the main, ESL broadcast and all of the other languages that have an official stream available.

Any additional schedule changes or broadcasts will be added as the details become available.