How to watch the South America 2021 Dota Pro Circuit league

South American Dota 2 is always entertaining, and starting on Jan. 18, fans can watch matches five days a week when the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league circuit kicks off.

The top 16 teams across all six regions will be competing in both the upper and lower divisions, fighting for DPC points, a spot at the March Major, or a chance to move up into the big leagues at the end of season one.

Every region will start on Jan. 18, and all of them except China will finish before or on Feb. 28. China will follow the same schedule, but a short break four weeks into the circuit will see both lower and upper division matches continue until March 14.

Dota Pit, the organizers for SA’s regional league, have scheduled upper division matches to begin between 2pm and 3pm CT on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Lower division games will run on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at around 11am CT.

Here is the full schedule for what days you can expect to see SA matches played in both divisions for season one.

Ya está disponible el calendario de las primeras cuatro semanas de la Liga Regional de #OGADPC SA!



A programação das primeiras quatro semanas da Liga Regional #OGADPC SA estão disponíveis!https://t.co/Rkx0PJWYj9 #dota2 pic.twitter.com/VYZrxBELb3 — OGA Dota PIT (@OGADotaPIT) January 16, 2021

Week one: Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 to 23

Week two: Jan. 25 and Jan. 27 to 30

Week three: Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 to 6

Week four: Feb. 8 snd Feb. 10 to 13

Week five: Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 to 20

Week six: Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 to 26

As for where you can watch the streams, here are the links to both the main, OGA broadcast and all of the other languages that have an official stream available.

Any additional schedule changes or broadcasts will be added as the details become available.