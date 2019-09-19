How to check your Dota 2 behavior score in-game

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Valve has recently issued a ban wave in Dota 2, targeting players with exceptionally low behavior scores, smurfs, and boosters.

If your account is already banned, it’s practically unsalvageable. If not, you can check your behavior score in-game. Your conduct score factors into your matchmaking priority and gives you a quick glance at what you need to improve on.

If you want to see a quick overview of your conduct in-game, there’s an easy way for you to check your behavior score in the Dota 2 client.

Once you’re in the client, click on your profile in the top left corner.

This contains your recent matches played and other stats. At the bottom, you’ll see a smiley face, indicating your behavior score.

Clicking on it brings up a conduct summary. Even if you never click on it, this report updates very 25 games and will automatically pop up once you hit the requisite amount.

You’ll be able to see the number of matches you’ve abandoned and the number of reports and commends you have.

Screengrab via Valve

Abandons and reports will lower your conduct score, while commends will help boost it. If your conduct score is red, it’s time to improve it before your account gets banned.

For those who want more details about their account, Valve has implemented a new feature in the Steam client for everybody to look at their own accounts.

Due to the new General Data Protection Regulation for the European Union, Valve has given every player the ability to see even more data about their accounts. By going to the Personal Game Data tab available in the Steam client, you’ll be able to see more revealing data, such as the match ID in which you were reported and by whom.

You can access it by: