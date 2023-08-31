Here are the Dota 2 patch notes for the Summer Client Update 2023

Valve dropped the second major patch of summer 2023, but the second one doesn’t have any hero changes. Instead, Dota 2’s summer client update is filled with quality-of-life updates that are aimed to improve the overall gaming experience.

Most of these changes were aimed toward the reporting system, ultimately bettering the ranked matches in Dota 2. Considering how Dota 2 players have wanted Valve to improve the reports, either through Overwatch or new methods, all changes were welcomed with open hearts.

With a more active and refined reporting system, match qualities are expected to increase, and players also got an improved armory system alongside a new cache to open in the summer client update.

Player behavior changes

Personalized matchmaking experience in Dota 2

After finishing a Dota 2 match, players will have an option to like or dislike their teammates. While giving a commendation to a player will increase their odds of getting into the same match as you, disliking them will have the opposite effect. A disliked player can still find themselves in your match, but the odds will be lower.

A new reporting system

The reporting system was reworked again to feature more options. Players will be able to report others for Toxic Chat, Toxic Voice, Smurfing, Griefing, Cheating and Role Abuse without getting limited by their available reports.

The new reporting system will be accessible both during and after the game, even allowing players to report toxicity on both teams.

Report feedbacks

Players will now receive more detailed feedback for their reports’ results. Instead of an “action taken” message without any details, fans can now see who they reported and when they did.

Real-time toxicity detector and behavior scores

When someone gets reported for toxicity in chat, the logs will start getting analyzed in real-time. If the algorithm finds the reported player toxic immediately, they will receive a global mute for the remainder of their match.

Additionally, players will now have a communication score which will be separate from their behavior score. The upper limit for both behavior and communication scores were increased to 12,000, and communication score will also decide on which communicative features that players will have access to during a match.

Map rendering updates

Valve also rolled out changes that improved how Dota 2 looked with the summer client update.

Shadow changes

Cloud shadows were less noticeable before the shadow changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cloud shadows are now more noticeable after the shadow changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Particle lightning changes

Particle effects were less vibrant before the lightning changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Particle effects are now more vibrant after the lightning changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tone mapping changes

Tone mapping in Dota 2 was faded before the tone mapping changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tone mapping in Dota 2 is now more vibrant after the changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armory changes

Dota 2’s trusty armory was finally updated with a plethora of changes. The armory was turned into a one-stop shop for all cosmetics, alongside a few quality-of-life upgrades.

In the new armory, players can do the following:

Demo item combos.

Choose global items on a more refined user interface.

Find items with the automatic item highlighter.

Save space in their inventory with the stacking duplicates.

Sort their inventory by market value.

Collector’s cache 2023

The final piece of the summer client update is the 2023 collector’s cache, available for purchase at $2.49 (USD).

Collector’s cache 2023 Hoodwink skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Dawnbringer skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Alchemist skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Abaddon skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Dazzle skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Snapfire skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Storm Spirit skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Primal Beast skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Death Prophet skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Wraith King skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Legion Commander skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Jakiro skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Kunnka skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Marci skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Anti Mage skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports Collector’s cache 2023 Spectre skin – Screenshot by Dot Esports

