Dota 2 summer patch implements massive reporting system, armory, and visual changes

Dota 2’s summer client update, released today, introduces a new armory, changes to the reporting system, and matchmaking, while also adding a new cosmetics chest alongside map rendering changes.

Valve may have disappointed Dota 2 fans with the 10-year anniversary content, but the developer seems determined to make up for that fact with this summer quality-of-life patch.

Though the patch lacked any hero changes, it drew Dota 2 players’ attention with new features that have been on fans’ wishlists for the longest time. After installing the update, Dota 2 fans will be able to “like” or “dislike” the players they play with. Their preference will impact the matchmaking algorithm and disliking a player will reduce the chances of them getting into the same match as you in the future.

The reporting system was also overhauled once again. Its interface now features more options to choose from, including “Toxic Chat, Toxic Voice, Smurfing, Griefing, Cheating, and Role Abuse.” The reporting limit is also gone, and players can now report toxic players whenever they want during a match.

The report feedback system was also reworked, giving players more information on the results of their submissions. Valve is taking an initiative toward clearing out toxic chatters as well, introducing a new Communication Score which will decide on which communicative features players can use during a match.

When a player gets reported for toxicity, the game chat will start being recorded live, and if the system detects toxic behavior, the reported players will be muted immediately for the remainder of the match.

While the reporting changes are likely to take the crown, Valve also put the cherry on top with a new armory that’s looking to streamline the inventory experience within the game. Overall, it’s a good-looking update after the anniversary disappointment earlier this month.

