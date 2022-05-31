Gambit releases its second Dota 2 roster

Less than a month after releasing its main roster, Gambit Esports has also dropped its secondary Dota 2 lineup ahead of the final 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Tour.

The team, helmed by AfterLife, will continue to play together under a new tag but Gambit has not announced plans to remain in the Dota scene with a new roster at this time.

Today we bid farewell to #GambitDota2. The team will continue competing together under One Move tag.



Together with us they earned two second place finishes at #D2CL and qualified for the first division of #DPCEEU.



Thank you and good luck in future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/Q7Sth2cUcu — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) May 30, 2022

The now-former iteration of Gambit’s roster was signed last November. The organization decided to make big changes after failing to qualify for The International 10, with management moving AfterLife from AS Monaco Gambit to the regular Gambit lineup in the shift. And, while competing in Division II of the Eastern Europe regional league, they outpaced Gambit’s main roster, recently qualifying for a promotion to Division I for the final Tour of the DPC season.

AfterLife and his team will stick together and continue playing together in the current DPC format under the One Move moniker, retaining their spot in EEU’s Division I as Gambit and the roster seem to have amicably part ways.

Alexey “Smiling Knight” Sviridov

Maksym “mellojul” Pnev

AfterLife

Oleg “sayuw” Kalenbet

Nikita “Pantomem” Balaganin

Timur “Ahilles” Kulmuhambetov (coach)

Alexander “StrangeR” Solomonov (manager)

“A new stage in the history of the team begins,” AfterLife said. “Our sincere thanks for the support from Gambit Esports, who believed in our team all along and made the team happen. We have done a lot of work since last October and we don’t plan to quit halfway through. All of the players and coaching staff will continue to work together. A pool of team partners is being formed now, which we will announce as soon as everything is ready.”

With this move, Gambit now only holds rosters in Apex Legends and VALORANT, having parted ways with its Fortnite players earlier this month and having its CS:GO lineup acquired by Cloud9 back in April.