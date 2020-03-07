Gambit beats out BOOM Esports at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Gambit Esports defeats BOOM Esports in the first round of the upper bracket at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor 2-1. The two teams played a quick series with their high-octane clashes and speedy teamfights.

Southeast Asian team BOOM came into the series as the heavy underdogs. Gambit pulled off a flawless performance in the group stage with wunderkind Danil “gpk” Skutin returning to the squad after a disagreement between the player and organization.

Even then, the SEA squad was not afraid to take the fight to Gambit. The first game saw BOOM heavily outplaying Gambit. Even with gpk soaring high on the net worth charts, BOOM maintained their stranglehold on the game and closed it out cleanly.

We overcame @boomesportsid to advance to #KyivMinor UB final. Who do you think we are going to face next: Aster or @theAllianceGG? pic.twitter.com/IP5TvUx8Ms — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) March 7, 2020

The momentum remained in BOOM’s favor in the second game. The SEA team continued to their aggression with vigor and aplomb, but crucial mistakes in the heat of the moment saw Gambit immediately capitalize and turn the game around.

BOOM was threatening to send the favorites out in a 2-0 sweep, but it was not to be. Gambit regained their composure and won the final two games of the series, sending BOOM to the lower bracket of the main event.

Gambit secures themselves top three at the event with at least $54,000 and 110 Dota Pro Circuit points in their pockets. BOOM is not out just yet, but will need to claw their way back from the lower bracket if they are still looking for the golden ticket to the ESL One Los Angeles Major.