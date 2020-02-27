This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Danil “gpk” Skutin, one of the CIS region’s brightest new Dota 2 talents, will finally come back to Gambit Esports’ main roster.

The budding star was previously benched for refusing to boot camp with the team prior to the qualifiers. While no official reason was provided, according to a player leak, it’s likely that gpk was being approached by Virtus Pro, causing complications between the player and his employer.

Without gpk, Gambit were unable to qualify for the ESL One Los Angeles Major, making it to the StarLader ImbaTV Minor instead.

The CIS region, as a whole, has had lackluster results so far in the Dota Pro Circuit. Natus Vincere is the highest-ranked CIS team in the 2019-20 DPC, sitting at just 226 DPC points in 15th place.

Gambit have been a bright spot, especially during their ONE Esports World Pro Invitational Singapore run that saw them end up in third.

They have yet to live up to that accomplishment in the DPC, but the return of their wunderkind mid player is a good step forward for the roster.

Gambit’s full lineup will return at the StarLadder ImbaTV Minor beginning March 5.