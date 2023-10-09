Dota 2 post-TI 2023 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more

Dota 2 is going through a period of extreme uncertainty heading into the 2024 season as Valve shifts how it is supporting the game and the competitive scene.

That means the post-The International 2023 roster shuffle could have a much different vibe compared to the last several years.

While 18 teams are competing at TI12 from Oct. 12 to 29, the rest of the competitive Dota world is either looking at smaller events or preparing for the upcoming avalanche of available players. Very few teams retain their full rosters after any TI, meaning most organizations wait until the game’s biggest event ends—and that famous afterparty begins—before making calls on what direction to take for the following season.

With Valve axing the Dota Pro Circuit and its regional leagues for the 2024 season, teams might look to make swings at big-impact players if they missed out on TI this year. This means Team Secret, OG, and a number of fan-favorites are keeping a close eye on Seattle to see who might become available come Nov. 1.

There is also a chance roster locks and restrictions will be lessened without that circuit in place, leaving some question marks on how important this initial roster shuffle actually is for the next year.

Heading into TI12 and the weeks to follow, here is a full recap of the official roster moves, signings, and transfers—updated live as they happen.

Screenshot via Gaimin Gladiators

As of The International 2023, we don’t know how roster moves will be restricted without the Dota Pro Circuit in place for the 2024 competitive season.

Valve has yet to speak on how it will handle invites for TI13 next year and if DPC points will still be the key measurement for events even without the circuit. Depending on how TI invites are determined, and if roster moves penalize that in some way, we could see more player movement in 2024 than we have in the last two to three years.

Until we hear more about the return to a non-DPC tournament structure, we expect most teams to handle the post-TI12 roster shuffle as if there will still be some kind of soft roster lock implemented in 2024 while building out new lineups. Here is a full list of the key roster moves with dated breakdowns for notable players and teams.

Biggest post-TI12 Dota 2 roster moves thus far

Not many big names have been released into free agency just yet, though Blacklist International did part ways with Karl and kpii, leaving two strong players free to begin talking with other organizations early.

Team Secret did not pursue an additional loan or potential contract buyout with BOOM Esports for offlaner Fbz, leading to his return to the SEA team’s inactive roster after three months of playing with Puppey. This should, to no one’s surprise, signal that Secret is ready to make some big moves this offseason after a messy 2023 campaign.

Every post-TI12 Dota 2 roster shuffle move, sighing, and transfer

Aug. 28

Ancient Tribe disbands, dropping WoE, Mo13ei, Mr. Luck, Alex, and LeBronDota Coach Mitch also released LeBronDota says the team will rebuild “for new season with new sponsor.”



Sept. 1

Polaris Esports drops cml

UALEIKUMNIHAO drops Otaker, signs Zitraks

Sept. 2

Neon Esports parts ways with khishka

Sept. 4

Mad Kings releases its roster: Adrian, PiPi, Oscar, Genek, and RedMonster

Sept. 5

Clairvoyance’s coaching contract with Army Geniuses ends

Sept. 6

UD Vessuwan releases its roster: KNP, Fearless, BeeBie, Boombui, and LionaX Manager Trequartista and coach LaKelz also released

SPAWN Team releases its roster: 458, MamangDaya, Red, dalul, and TraVins Manager Nhi and coaches Mikadzan and NutZ also released

Tundra Esports signs Topson, moves Saksa to inactive roster for TI12 Saksa to take extended break for undisclosed health reasons



Sept. 7

Daxak leaves Level UP

Sept. 8

Mac leaves Polaris Esports

Quest Esports parts ways with coach GuessWho, signs Daxak as new coach

Sept. 14

OG moves DM to inactive roster

Sept. 16

HYDRA disbands, dropping dream’, Worick, Cloud, Lil, and HappyDyurara Coach TheHeartlessKing also dropped



Sept. 17

Shad, Adzantick, and Dukalis leave Luna Galaxy

Sept. 18

NAVI drops toshiyb, signs Niku

Sept. 21

Qhali releases its roster: Cucahook, Robo-Z, Hermit, MonHty, and Luis Manager Rafta also released



Sept. 22

Sept. 27

Into The Breach releases its roster: lowskill, Supreme^, Xibbe, Merlin, and RESPECT Manager isola also released Into The Breach ceases Dota 2 operations entirely



Oct. 1

Oct. 4

Blacklist International parts ways with Karl and kpii Blacklist also parts ways with coach Xepher



Oct. 6

NAVI parts ways with Danial

The International 2023 concludes on Oct. 29, meaning most of the bigger roster moves or transfers will likely occur post-Oct. 31 once teams begin to travel home and communicate with other talent.

