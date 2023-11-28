Somnus, Chalice, and fy have all left Azure Ray weeks before major Dota 2 event

The org is already moving in a new direction without three legends.

Just because some of the best Dota 2 teams in the world are starting to compete in tournaments again doesn’t mean post-The International 2023 roster shuffles are done. Now it’s China’s turn for a surprise as Azure Ray announced the departure of Somnus, chalice, and fy.

Azure Ray entered Dota in May with a roster built around legendary Chinese midlaner Somnus as he made his return to competitive play after a five-month “retirement.” Fellow veterans, and former teammates chalice and fy joined him on this venture, with all three players agreeing to forgo a traditional salary for the duration of the season. Losing at TI is always rough, but Azure Ray had a blast. Photo via Valve

With that core and a known Chinese business investor—general manager of Volkswagen Hong Kong, Yang Yiqing—behind them, AR was formed from the ashes of YBB Gaming, alongside Lou, 天命, and coach LaNm. Immediately following their debut, the team became a top contender out of China with a seventh-place finish at the Bali Major heading into TI12 Regional Qualifiers where they decimated the other teams like Xtreme Gaming and Invictus Gaming.

At TI12, Azure Ray climbed their way into the upper bracket and finished fourth overall, taking home $185,898 and showing that China was a stronger region than many fans expected last season. However, it looks like a massive shakeup is on the way for the region’s underdogs as all three core players have officially left the roster.

Considering Somnus was basically retired up until the very last stage of the Dota Pro Circuit and the team mostly competing for enjoyment and thrills, anything could happen to this legendary trio moving forward. Fans are hoping they stick together to compete for the Aegis in 2024 but are also noting that most of the big teams China have already shuffled rosters post-TI12, leaving only a few options like Xtreme Gaming barring the return of orgs like Royal Never Give Up to the scene. XG could be a likely landing spot since it was also founded by Yiqing and movement between similarly owned orgs is not an uncommon sight in Chinese Dota.

No details about why this shuffle is happening were shared, with Azure Ray’s public statement simply listing the team’s accomplishments since forming in May, mentioning how management is “sorry to see the departure,” and thanking them for their efforts. However, soon after the announcement of the trio leaving, the team also confirmed its new lineup.