Falcons seemingly swoops up Dota 2 roster consisting of 2 TI champions

While some organizations headed for the exits after Dota 2’s The International 2023, others were waiting to pick up a competitive roster. Falcons’ interest in Dota 2 has been echoing through the scene and a roster featuring TI winners signed up for a tournament with the club’s name today.

A squad featuring TI11 champions Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu and Oliver “skiter” Lepko, as well as Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf, Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen, and Stanislav “Malr1ne” Potorak registered for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023’s open qualifiers, while Tundra Esports announced the departure of its two members. Falcons has not officially announced the signing of this roster, however.

Please join us in saying farewell to the dynamic duo @skiter and @SneykingGaming who leave us to pursue a new journey. Your time with Tundra Esports has been legendary🏆



We wish you both a heartfelt thanks and many more victories & championships in your Dota 2 careers.💙… pic.twitter.com/cx7lTZCtuZ — TUNDRA (@TundraEsports) November 9, 2023

Considering the first set of open qualifiers for the Kuala Lumpur event is scheduled to start on Nov. 12, the roster might have to register before an official announcement. At time of writing, it isn’t clear which region Falcons will represent at the event.

Four of the players on the roster are from Europe and Falcons is a MENA-based organization, meaning the team can also decide to play in the MENA qualifiers if they satisfy the requirements of the event organizers.

The roster shuffle season in the Western European region has been slow until now as Team Secret welcomed back two familiar faces to its Dota 2 roster, with the rest of the region biding its time. Despite being an unexpected partnership between its players, the Falcons roster generated a decent level of hype.

Sneyking, skiter, ATF, and Cr1t are all names that Dota 2 fans are quite familiar with, but the final piece of the Falcons puzzle is a rather new name to the scene as it’ll be Malr1ne’s first chance on a tier-one team. Malr1ne previously played for Nemiga Gaming and is the 19-year-old prodigy who has been occupying top slots in Dota 2’s ranked ladder.

Dot Esports has reached out to Falcons for comment.