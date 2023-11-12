BOOM Esports signs former EG stars Pakazs and Matthew in puzzling Dota 2 move

Let's give this one more try.

Pakazs and Matthew hugging at Dota 2's TI 11.
Image via Valve

The South American Dota 2 scene was demolished at The International 2023, placing 13th at best after 2022’s miracle fifth-place run. When this was combined with the DPC uncertainty, organizations decided to take a step back, but a new challenger entered the arena in the form of BOOM Esports.

BOOM, a SEA organization, just announced the signing of SA superstars Christian “Pakazs” Savina and Farith “Matthew” Puente today.

Dota 2 fans naturally wondered whether BOOM was moving to SA for the season, and the answer came in a follow-up tweet where the organization announced two more members of the team.

Jordan “SLATEM$” Vega and Romel “Mjz” Quinteros Rojas from Thunder Awaken joined the new BOOM squad, indicating that the organization would move its Dota 2 operations to South America for the 2024 competitive season.

Following TI 2023, multiple organizations, beastcoast, and Evil Geniuses, dialed back their Dota 2 operations due to the poor results at TI 2023 and the unclear direction of the competitive landscape with the Dota Pro Circuit being gone.

Related

Beastcoast purge roster after TI 2023 devastation but will still stick to SA Dota plans
Evil Geniuses hit with layoffs, according to multiple former employees

The decision marks a massive milestone for BOOM, as it’s been operating in SEA since 2017 with various Dota 2 rosters. While the organization had a promising roster for the TI 2023 qualifiers, featuring xNova and BoBoKa, the team failed to qualify for the event in the regionals.

The level of competition has also been increasing in SEA, with multiple big-name organizations stepping into the scene, like Blacklist International, who recently bolstered its Filipino all-star team.

While the reasoning behind this move remains a mystery, BOOM might have prioritized having a competitive roster in a region that’s currently being abandoned by organizations instead of getting into contract wars with SEA titans.

BOOM Esports’ South American Dota 2 roster is set to compete in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 open qualifiers, which will end on Nov. 15.

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.

Latest Articles