Evil Geniuses hit with layoffs, according to multiple former employees

Multiple people have reportedly been laid off by esports organization Evil Geniuses today, according to several social media posts from those former employees.

A handful of employees who have reported their laid-off status include former global creative director Antonia Bonello, graphic designer Josue Ramos, and vice president of operations and studio John Jung, among others.

Evil Geniuses have begun a round of layoffs that could be vast with some teams getting the axe. https://t.co/FawP5EhVgL — Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) November 1, 2023

On Twitter, Jung passed on “the best of luck to everyone laid off today,” hinting at the possibility of more layoffs at EG. Esports reporter for the Sports Business Journal Kevin Hitt has reported on the layoffs, claiming “a round of layoffs that could be vast with some teams getting the axe” has occurred.

Hitt also pointed out that senior director of gaming and performance Lindsey “GamerDoc” Migliore has noted a “work stoppage date” on her LinkedIn page. Migliore has removed any EG affiliation from their Twitter account.

According to a post from an LCS data scientist that was also let go by Evil Geniuses, roughly 20 people were laid off today by the organization.

EG has not yet responded to a request for comment from Dot Esports.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.