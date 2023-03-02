Lack of EG support reportedly pushed Danny to consider retiring before 2022 LCS Summer Playoffs

It’s only been a few days since reports surfaced around the Evil Geniuses’ alleged treatment of former League of Legends superstar Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki, but now, Dexerto’s Richard Lewis has shed even more light on the situation, and what supposedly led to the 19-year-old’s abrupt departure from the professional scene.

In Lewis’ extensive report, sources suggested Danny began feeling extreme stress from the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, when he was on the receiving end of negative comments on social media, along with an intense practice schedule.

During the event, concerns rose around the talented marksman’s mental health, but EG’s performance team told members not to discuss the situation with him.

Latest for Dexerto: Sources come forward to talk about how Evil Geniuses mishandled their duty of care to a League of Legends prodigy before publicly scrambling to save face.https://t.co/KImkygRNNK — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) March 1, 2023

Since the management told coaches and players to leave Danny alone, however, the former star decided if he wasn’t going to be given a break, he would rather retire from pro play altogether.

During the first week of 2022 LCS Summer Playoffs, sources say the young star was openly telling EG staff he wanted to stop playing professionally. One of the performance team members allegedly said, in response, “this was just what having an autistic player was like and that the players would just have to bear it.”

According to the report, EG was not initially open to the player taking a break from play, and even had doubts around his proposed retirement. The management was supposedly worried that the young gun was instead looking to join another team, and members of upper staff focused on convincing Danny not to retire and then possibly selling him to another team.

Ultimately, Danny decided to step away from the pro scene entirely, and went relatively quiet until this past week, when he finally announced that he’d be streaming underneath the Evil Geniuses creator collective.

EG has yet to respond to accusations levied against them by League fans.