Dota 2 Crownfall Act 4 start date – When is next Dota update?

Every new Crownfall Act has introduced exciting new content like quests, minigames, and skins—and the anticipation for Crownfall Act four’s release in Dota 2 increased tenfold after Valve confirmed the new hero’s launch will be tied to the event.

Recommended Videos

Valve recently abandoned the traditional battle pass system introduced around The International yearly to focus more on Dota 2 gameplay updates. The Crownfall event kicked off in April and was set to have multiple acts over several months. Now, shortly before The International’s grand final, the developer confirmed Kez—the game’s next hero—will be released with Dota 2’s Crownfall Act Four, leaving many to wonder when the final act will unlock.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dota 2’s Crownfall Act four release date.

When does Dota 2 Crownfall Act 4 release?

There’s a new sheriff in town. Screenshot by Dot Esports via dota2 on YouTube

A recent leak from the Chinese region confirms Crownfall Act 4 will go live at 3pm CT on Nov. 1. Act four was set to go live in Dota 2 after The International ended on Sept. 15. However, in a classic Valve move, this update has been delayed; though, we did get a massive balance update with Patch 7.37d—which is undoubtedly shifting the tides of meta once again.

The Spires of Skywrath (Act four) was previously expected to wrap within August. Many players also expect considerable delays for the next Dota 2 update, as Ringmaster’s arrival was postponed several times by several months this year.

The next Dota 2 update’s highlight will undoubtedly be Kez, the flightless bird samurai. Aside from his first reveal, not much is known about the new character, so we can’t really speculate whether he’ll be a carry, support, or initiator. Kez will join the roster packed with 125 heroes already after Ringmaster’s addition just a week before TI13’s opening.

Crownfall Act four will also bring a new quest line on the map, along with unique mini-games. With new quests, of course, come the new unlockable rewards like the Crownfall Treasures, sprays, and emoticons. Considering Act four is the final act for the Crownfall series, we can also expect an Arcana or two and a hero persona in the store.

If you’ve missed out on the quests so far, don’t worry; when Crownfall Act four begins in Dota 2, the content of the previous three acts will still be available to enjoy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy