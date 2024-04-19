Full Dota 2 Crownfall update schedule: All parts and release dates

Crownfall went from being a mysterious Dota 2 content update to a multi-part story event that Valve has been working on quietly. This narrative is built around Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit, with four acts adding more lore, rewards, and more on a set release schedule.

Valve dropped Crownfall Act One: The Markets of Midgate on April 18, adding a board game-style map to the Dota 2 client, along with dozens of cosmetics such as Arcanas for Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit. In each part of Crownfall, Valve will add more content that expands the event’s ongoing story and gives you more rewards to collect. Now you just have to keep up with this new lineup of Dota 2 event drops and wait for a new gameplay update.

Dota 2 Crownfall: Full event schedule and all acts

Get out there and interact with this freshly caught content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dota 2 content will be centered around Crownfall for a good chunk of 2024. Currently, Valve has not released a full schedule for all of Crownfall’s parts, but thanks to some data left in the game, we can estimate that the fourth act of this event will end on Aug. 6.

Crownfall Act One: The Markets of Midgate was released on April 18 and is the start of Valve’s next experiment in “telling stories, offering rewards, and making it more fun to win every game of Dota.” Every act will contain new content and an expansion for the event’s ongoing story. A datamine has given us a look at what could be the full runtime for each part, which looks like a month per act.

Here is a look at the unofficial Crownfall schedule across all four parts. Until Valve provides an official timeline, this information is not confirmed and should not be taken lightly.

Crownfall Act Number Estimated release and End dates Act I: The Markets of Midgate April 16 to May 14 Act II: The Deserts of Druud May 14 to June 11 Act III: The Frosts of Icewrack June 11 to July 8 Act IV: The Spires of Skywrath July 9 to Aug. 6

When does Dota 2’s Crownfall event end?

We don’t have an official end date for Dota 2 Crownfall event or any of the individual parts associated with it. Valve has only stated it’s “an ongoing four-act narrative that will span the next few months.”

Based on datamined information, the overall Crownfall event will likely end in early August. Each of the four acts is expected to last roughly a month before the next part begins, though you don’t need to worry about content disappearing when an act ends.

Valve has structured Crownfall so that you can “move through the adventure at your own pace” and take your time completing the map’s challenges and main quest. When a new act begins, the previous part’s content will remain available to enjoy alongside whatever new additions go live.

