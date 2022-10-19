BSJ’s famous last words before devastating Dota 2 loss leaves Twitch fans in stitches

It’s a disastrous situation every Dota 2 player has been in at least once—being on the verge of a win and confidently declaring it, only to lose a throne race against the enemy moments later. It’s not fun when it happens to you, but it’s hilarious when your favorite Team Liquid streamer, Brian “BSJ” Canavan, is the victim.

The popular analyst was so sure his team had the game in the bag, especially after forcing a buyback on the enemy Naga Siren while the rest of their teammates respawned.

Image via Beyond The Summit

“That was like, the easiest game of my career,” he said to his viewers. But then, he suddenly realized the enemy Nature’s Prophet respawned, teleported to his throne, and was ratting their throne with an army of souped-up late-game treants.

“Wait, are we going to lose? Guys, our base!” he shrieked.

BSJ and his teammates tried their best to focus on hitting the throne, but their enemies bought enough time for Nature’s Prophet to keep chipping away and beat them to the punch.

“Oh my god, we lost!” he repeated to himself on-stream before bursting out into a fit of laughter over the Dota 2 misfortune, which had a hint of madness and sadness to it.

BSJ has taught many important Dota 2 lessons in his time, although most were intentional.

This one wasn’t, but it served as a good reminder to always keep an eye out for a pesky Nature’s Prophet on the prowl, no matter how confident you are about out-damaging them in a throne race.