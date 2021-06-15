BananaSlamJamma joins Team Liquid as streamer, content creator

Brian “BananaSlamJamma” Canavan is taking his talents to Europe, signing with Team Liquid as a streamer and content creator. This means the North American Dota 2 staple will be moving to the Netherlands in the coming months.

BSJ is a former professional Dota player, having last played for ROONS in 2018, but is best known for his commentary at various events and content creation. Before this deal, he was under contract with Complexity Gaming as a streamer, a deal he signed back in May 2017.

We're going bananas over here 🍌



Welcome to Liquid @BananaSlamJamma! pic.twitter.com/jEmo5pRWzp — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) June 15, 2021

He has been teasing an announcement of some kind for some time, and said on stream that this had been in the works for several months. As part of the signing, BSJ will be offering coaching sessions as rewards on Liquid+, along with other promotions.

He now joins Liquid’s Dota ecosystem and will spend more time around the team and creating content within the organization. He did note that this won’t change much about his content or what he does in the Dota community.