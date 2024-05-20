Flowers are one of the most important resources you can collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Green Rising Penstemon is a very rare but essential flower to gather lots of since it pops up in many quests and events.

Recommended Videos

Every flower is associated with one specific biome, which makes keeping track of which ones you can find at each location rather tricky. Whether you need it to work on an event task, a Star Path duty, or an important quest, knowing where to find Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a must.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Green Rising Penstemon locations

It’s a very uncommon flower. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Green Rising Penstemon exclusively grows around the Peaceful Meadow biome. It’s one of the rarest flowers in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley and there are only ever three available to pick at a time.

One of these flowers respawns every 40 minutes, which means it takes two full hours for all three to reappear in the Peaceful Meadow after you pick them. It’s never possible to see more than three in this area unless you place old ones you previously picked up back down in the biome.

Green Rising Penstemon are completely green and so is the biome they grow in, which oftentimes makes them blend in with the environment quite well. Because of this, you need to scan the area carefully when looking for this flower to avoid accidentally missing it.

How to get Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re having trouble finding this flower, there are a couple of tricks you can use to make getting Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley a lot easier.

Use an Ancient Vacuum if you have A Rift in Time. Ancient Vacuums can be interacted with and fed Mist to automatically collect all Green Rising Penstemon around the biome. This is by far the most effective way to gather this flower since you don’t have to put any work in beyond simply interacting with this machine.

if you have A Rift in Time. Ancient Vacuums can be interacted with and fed Mist to automatically collect all Green Rising Penstemon around the biome. This is by far the most effective way to gather this flower since you don’t have to put any work in beyond simply interacting with this machine. Search the region using the furniture menu and move all Green Rising Penstemons you find to the same area so you can quickly grab them. It’s a lot easier to check the entire biome from the furniture menu instead of running around since you get an overhead view of the area.

the region using the and you find to the same area so you can quickly grab them. It’s a lot easier to check the entire biome from the furniture menu instead of running around since you get an overhead view of the area. Check behind all furniture and buildings in the biome. Flowers oftentimes spawn in the worst spots, which means they might be tucked away in inaccessible corners behind items you’ve placed around the area.

The Ancient Vacuum makes the process a lot easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Rising Penstemon is an essential item to have for many different crafting recipes like Green Chests, Colorful Park Benches, and various special Cutouts. It’s also an important item in many special events like Dreamlight Parks Fest and Eggstravaganza, so be sure to pick them and store them away for later when you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more